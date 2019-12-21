Música

No More «I Love You's»

The language is leaving me in silence

| 25/12/2019 a les 00:01h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, Medusa, Annie Lennox
Annie Lennox (Aberdeen, Escòcia, 25 de desembre de 1954) és una cantant, compositora i activista coneguda per haver format, durant els anys vuitanta, el duet Eurythmics amb David A. Stewart. Un cop aquest projecte va arribar al seu final, Lennox va seguir amb la seva carrera en solitari. D'aquesta etapa com a solista és aquesta cançó, No more "I Love You's", inclosa al disc Medusa, que va publicar el 1995.


I used to be lunatic from the gracious days 
I used to be woebegone and so restless nights 
My aching heart would bleed for you to see 
Oh but now... 
(I don't find myself bouncing home whistling buttonhole tunes to make me cry) 

No more "I love you's" 
The language is leaving me 
No more "I love you's" 
Changes are shifting outside the word 

(The lover speaks about the monsters)

I used to have demons in my room at night
Desire, despair, desire... so many monsters!
Oh but now... 
(I don't find myself bouncing home whistling buttonhole tunes to make me cry) 

No more "I love you's" 
The language is leaving me
No more "I love you's" 
The language is leaving me in silence 
No more "I love you's" 
Changes are shifting outside the word 

(They were being really crazy 
They were on the come. 
And you know what mummy?
Everybody was being really crazy. 
Uh huh. The monsters are crazy. 
There are monsters outside.)

No more "I love you's" 
The language is leaving me
No more "I love you's" 
The language is leaving me in silence 
No more "I love you's" 
Changes are shifting outside the word 
Outside the word

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ciència i màgia per Nadal

El CosmoCaixa programa activitats especials per fer en família
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com menja un caníbal

La companyia La Virgueria porta el seu espectacle a l'Arnau Itinerant
Imatge il·lustrativa

El cant de la Sibil·la

El monestir de Poblet acollirà un concert nadalenc
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Chaplin, en nom de la democràcia

Catorze
Pensem massa i sentim massa poc. Més que màquines, necessitem humanitat
Imatge il·lustrativa

El límit de l'empatia

Eleonora Stella Hariyono Oei | 4 comentaris
Una animació reflexiona sobre què pot passar quan xuclem el dolor dels altres
Imatge il·lustrativa

Abans de tancar

Ernest Riera
Un curtmetratge mostra l'alarmant situació que viuen els petits comerços
Imatge il·lustrativa

​La vida és joc

Xavier Roca
El CCCB combina reflexió i esperit lúdic en una gran exposició sobre la cultura del videojoc
Més entrades...