Annie Lennox (Aberdeen, Escòcia, 25 de desembre de 1954) és una cantant, compositora i activista coneguda per haver format, durant els anys vuitanta, el duet Eurythmics amb David A. Stewart. Un cop aquest projecte va arribar al seu final, Lennox va seguir amb la seva carrera en solitari. D'aquesta etapa com a solista és aquesta cançó, No more "I Love You's", inclosa al disc Medusa, que va publicar el 1995.I used to be lunatic from the gracious daysI used to be woebegone and so restless nightsMy aching heart would bleed for you to seeOh but now...(I don't find myself bouncing home whistling buttonhole tunes to make me cry)No more "I love you's"The language is leaving meNo more "I love you's"Changes are shifting outside the word(The lover speaks about the monsters)I used to have demons in my room at nightDesire, despair, desire... so many monsters!Oh but now...(I don't find myself bouncing home whistling buttonhole tunes to make me cry)No more "I love you's"The language is leaving meNo more "I love you's"The language is leaving me in silenceNo more "I love you's"Changes are shifting outside the word(They were being really crazyThey were on the come.And you know what mummy?Everybody was being really crazy.Uh huh. The monsters are crazy.There are monsters outside.)No more "I love you's"The language is leaving meNo more "I love you's"The language is leaving me in silenceNo more "I love you's"Changes are shifting outside the wordOutside the word