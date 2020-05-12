Música

Redemption Song (per Johnny Cash i Joe Strummer)

None but ourselves can free our minds

| 05/10/2020 a les 00:34h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, música, cançó, Redemption Song
"Redemption Song" és l'última cançó de l'últim disc de Bob Marley, Uprising. Es va publicar el 1980, quan ja li havien diagnosticat el càncer que l'acabaria matant un any més tard, quan només tenia 36 anys. N'escoltem la versió que en van fer Johnny Cash i Joe Strummer (de The Clash), així com l'original. 


Old pirates, yes, they rob I
Sold I to the merchant ships
Minutes after they took I
From the bottomless pit
But my hand was made strong
By the hand of the Almighty
We forward in this generation
Triumphantly

Won't you help to sing
These songs of freedom?
'Cause all I ever have
Redemption songs
Redemption songs

Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery
None but ourselves can free our minds
Have no fear for atomic energy
'Cause none of them can stop the time
How long shall they kill our prophets
While we stand aside and look?
Some say it's just a part of it
We've got to fulfill the Book
 
Won't you help to sing
These songs of freedom?
'Cause all I ever have
Redemption songs
Redemption songs
Redemption songs

Old pirates, yes, they rob I
Sold I to the merchant ships
Minutes after they took I
From the bottomless pit
How long shall they kill our prophets
While we stand aside and look? 
Some say it's just a part of it
We've got to fulfill the Book

Won't you help to sing
These songs of freedom?
'Cause all I ever have
Redemption songs
All I ever have
Redemption songs
These songs of freedom
Songs of freedom.

COMENTARIS

Gràcies
Ramon Codinas i Fort., 12/05/2020 a les 02:44
+2
-0
Molt bon record. Bellíssimes.
Gràcies.

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Què significa ser feminista?

La Universitat de Barcelona reprèn el cicle de debats sobre feminisme
Imatge il·lustrativa

De L'Hospitalet al Sónar+D

La ciutat participa al festival amb propostes nascudes al seu Districte Cultural
Imatge il·lustrativa

Només d'anada

El Museu de la Vida Rural inaugura una exposició sobre el fet migratori
Imatge il·lustrativa

Per volar amb les paraules

L'Aula d'Escriptura de l'Ajuntament de Girona obre les inscripcions per al nou curs
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Steve Jobs, cada dia com si fos l'últim

Steve Jobs
L'únic camí per fer una gran feina és estimar el que fas
Imatge il·lustrativa

El tercer home

Catorze
La història desconeguda de l'atleta australià que va formar part d'una foto històrica
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'abandonament vist per un gos

Núria Gago
Un curtmetratge denuncia què passa massa sovint quan s'adopta un animal
Imatge il·lustrativa

No el veus però hi és

Govern d`Escòcia
Un anunci del govern d'Escòcia per no abaixar la guàrdia
Més entrades...