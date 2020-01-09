This is the last time

Foto: Facebook Keane

This is the last timeThat I will say these wordsI remember the first timeThe first of many liesSweep it into the cornerOr hide it under the bedSay these things they go awayBut they never doSomething I wasn't sure ofBut I was in the middle ofSomething I forget nowBut I've seen too little ofThe last timeYou fall on me for anything you likeYour one last lineYou fall on me for anything you likeAnd years make everything alrightYou fall on me for anything you likeAnd I, no I don't mindThis is the last timeThat I will show my faceOne last tender lie andThen I'm out of this placeSo tread it into the carpetOr hide it under the stairsJust say that some things never dieWell I tried and I triedSomething I wasn't sure ofBut I was in the middle ofSomething I forget nowBut I've seen too little ofThe last timeYou fall on me for anything you likeYour one last lineYou fall on me for anything you likeAnd years make everything alrightYou fall on me for anything you likeAnd I, no I don't mindThe last time