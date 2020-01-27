Foto: Facebook Joy Division

When routine bites hardAnd ambitions are lowAnd resentment rides highBut emotions won't growAnd we're changing our waysTaking different roadsLove, love will tear us apart againLove, love will tear us apart againWhy is the bedroom so cold?Turned away on your sideIs my timing that flawed?Our respect run so dry?Yet there's still this appealThat we've kept through our livesBut love, love will tear us apart againLove, love will tear us apart againDo you cry out in your sleep?All my failings exposedGets a taste in my mouthAs desperation takes holdAnd it's something so goodJust can't function no more?Love, love will tear us apart againLove, love will tear us apart againLove, love will tear us apart againLove, love will tear up apart again