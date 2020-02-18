Era el 21 de juny del 1977, a Rapid City, una ciutat dels Estats Units. Elvis Presley, que moriria al cop de dos mesos –el 16 d'agost, als 42 anys–, tenia problemes cardíacs, diversos òrgans afectats, insomni, depressió i, a causa d'un glaucoma, hi veia molt malament. En el que va ser un dels seus darrers concerts, va anar cap al piano, va demanar al bateria que aguantés el micro i va cantar, així, l'Unchained Melody.Oh, my love, my darlingI've hungered forYour touch a long lonely timeAnd time goes by so slowlyAnd time can do so muchAre you still mine?I need your loveI need your loveGod speed your love to meLonely rivers flow to the sea, to the seaTo the open arms the sea, yeahLonely river sigh wait for me, wait for meI'll be comin' home, wait for meOh, my love, my darlingI've hungered, hungered forYour touch a long lonely timeAnd time goes by so slowlyAnd time can do so muchAre you still mine?I need your loveI really need your loveGod speed your love to meEl concert sencer: