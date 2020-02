Foto: Ron Bul, 1983.

I asked my father,I said, "Father change my name."The one I'm using now it's covered upWith fear and filth and cowardice and shame.Yes and lover, lover, lover, lover,Lover, lover, lover, come back to me,Yes and lover, lover, lover, lover,Lover, lover, lover, come back to me.He said, "I locked you in this body,I meant it as a kind of trial.You can use it for a weapon,Or to make some woman smile."Yes and lover, lover, lover, lover,Lover, lover, lover, come back to me,Yes and lover, lover, lover, lover,Lover, lover, lover, come back to me."Then let me start again," I cried,"Please let me start again,I want a face that's fair this time,I want a spirit that is calm."Yes and lover, lover, lover, lover,Lover, lover, lover, come back to me,Yes and lover, lover, lover, lover,Lover, lover, lover, come back to me."I never never turned aside," he said,"I never walked away.It was you who built the temple,It was you who covered up my face."Yes and lover, lover, lover, lover,Lover, lover, lover, come back to me,Yes and lover, lover, lover, lover,Lover, lover, lover, come back to me.And may the spirit of this song,may it rise up pure and free.May it be a shield for you,A shield against the enemy.Yes and lover, lover, lover, lover,Lover, lover, lover, come back to me,Yes and lover, lover, lover, lover,Lover, lover, lover, come back to me.