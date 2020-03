La cantant Roberta Flack va néixer a Black Mountain, als Estats Units, el 10 de febrer de 1937. Va estudiar piano clàssic i cant i va arribar a gravar el seu primer disc als estudis d'Atlantic Records després que el cantant i pianista Les McCann la veiés actuar en un local de jazz de Washington.Un dels seus grans èxits com a intèrpret és la cançó Killing Me Softly with His Song, que l'any 1973 va arribar a ser número u a les llistes i li va reportar dos premis Grammy. Escoltem com l'interpretava en directe, la primera versió de la cançó, interpretada per Lori Lieberman, i la versió que en van fer Lauryn Hill i The Fugees el 1996.Strumming my pain with his fingersSinging my life with his wordsKilling me softly with his songKilling me softly with his songTelling my whole life with his wordsKilling me softly with his songI heard he sang a good song, I heard he had a styleAnd so I came to see him to listen for a whileAnd there he was this young boy, a stranger to my eyesStrumming my pain with his fingersSinging my life with his wordsKilling me softly with his songKilling me softly with his songTelling my whole life with his wordsKilling me softly with his songI felt all flushed with fever, embarrassed by the crowdI felt he found my letters and read each one out loudI prayed that he would finish but he just kept right onStrumming my pain with his fingersSinging my life with his wordsKilling me softly with his songKilling me softly with his songTelling my whole life with his wordsKilling me softly with his songHe sang as if he knew me in all my dark despairAnd then he looked right through me as if I wasn't thereAnd he just came to singing, singing clear and strongStrumming my pain with his fingersSinging my life with his wordsKilling me softly with his songKilling me softly with his songTelling my whole life with his wordsKilling me softly with his songStrumming my pain with his fingersSinging my life with his wordsKilling me softly with his songKilling me softly with his songTelling my whole life with his wordsKilling me softlyHe was strumming my painYeah, he was singing myKilling me softly with his songKilling me softly with his songTelling my whole life with his wordsKilling me softly with his song