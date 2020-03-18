Mor Kenny Rogers, mite del country

Foto: Facebook Kenny Rogers

Considerat una de les llegendes del country, Kenny Rogers (Houston, 21 d'agost de 1938) ha mort el 20 de març de 2020, als 81 anys, "per causes naturals", segons ha afirmat un comunicat de la seva família. Guanyador de tres premis Grammy i de 18 American Music Awards, recordem el músic i actor així.On a warm summer's eveOn a train bound for nowhereI met up with the gamblerWe were both too tired to sleepSo we took turns a-starin'Out the window at the darknessThe boredom overtook us,And he began to speakHe said, "Son, I've made a lifeOut of readin' people's facesKnowin' what the cards wereBy the way they held their eyesSo if you don't mind me sayin'I can see you're out of acesFor a taste of your whiskeyI'll give you some advice"So I handed him my bottleAnd he drank down my last swallowThen he bummed a cigaretteAnd asked me for a lightAnd the night got deathly quietAnd his faced lost all expressionHe said, "If you're gonna play the game, boyYou gotta learn to play it rightYou've got to know when to hold 'emKnow when to fold 'emKnow when to walk awayAnd know when to runYou never count your moneyWhen you're sittin' at the tableThere'll be time enough for countin'When the dealin's doneEvery gambler knowsThat the secret to survivin'Is knowin' what to throw awayAnd knowin' what to keep'Cause every hand's a winnerAnd every hand's a loserAnd the best that you can hope for is to diein your sleepAnd when he finished speakin'He turned back toward the windowCrushed out his cigaretteAnd faded off to sleepAnd somewhere in the darknessThe gambler he broke evenBut in his final wordsI found an ace that I could keepYou've got to know when to hold 'emKnow when to fold 'emKnow when to walk awayAnd know when to runYou never count your moneyWhen you're sittin' at the tableThere'll be time enough for countin'When the dealin's done