Música

Change the World

You would think my love was really something good

| 30/03/2020 a les 11:46h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Eric Clapton, cançó, Música

If I could reach the stars
Pull one down for you
Shine it on my heart
So you could see the truth

And this love inside
Is everything it seems
But for now I find
It's only in my dreams

And I can change the world
I would be the sunlight in your universe
You would think my love was really something good
Baby if I could change the world

If I were a king
Even for a day
I'd take you as my queen
I'd have it no other way

And our love would rule
In this kingdom we have made
'Til then I'd be a fool
Wishing for the day

And I can change the world
I would be the sunlight in your universe
You would think my love was really something good
Baby if I could change the world
Baby if I could change the world

I could change the world
I would be the sunlight in your universe
You would think my love was really something good
Baby if I could change the world
Baby if I could change the world
Baby if I could change the world

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Una finestra a la ciència

El CosmoCaixa ofereix una programació especial de continguts digitals
Imatge il·lustrativa

Germanes al Tantarantana

Lluïsa Castell i Mònica López protagonitzen l'obra de Wajdi Mouawad
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els Jocs Florals

Barcelona obre la convocatòria per la nova edició del premi
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un 2019 de pel·lícula

Un cicle a la Filmoteca de Catalunya projecta els millors films de l'any
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Alcem el teló del món

Catorze
14 reflexions sobre la importància del teatre
Imatge il·lustrativa

És temps de teatre i cinema

Catorze
El Grup Focus ofereix en línia dues obres teatrals i dues pel·lícules
Imatge il·lustrativa

La millor òpera, a casa

Catorze | 3 comentaris
El Gran Teatre del Liceu posa a disposició dels espectadors una selecció d'espectacles
Imatge il·lustrativa

Missatge al meu jo de fa 10 dies

Ministeri de Sanitat italià
Una campanya recorda que quedar-se a casa és essencial per aturar la pandèmia
Més entrades...