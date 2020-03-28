If I could reach the stars
Pull one down for you
Shine it on my heart
So you could see the truth
And this love inside
Is everything it seems
But for now I find
It's only in my dreams
And I can change the world
I would be the sunlight in your universe
You would think my love was really something good
Baby if I could change the world
If I were a king
Even for a day
I'd take you as my queen
I'd have it no other way
And our love would rule
In this kingdom we have made
'Til then I'd be a fool
Wishing for the day
And I can change the world
I would be the sunlight in your universe
You would think my love was really something good
Baby if I could change the world
Baby if I could change the world
I could change the world
I would be the sunlight in your universe
You would think my love was really something good
Baby if I could change the world
Baby if I could change the world
Baby if I could change the world