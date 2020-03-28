If I could reach the starsPull one down for youShine it on my heartSo you could see the truthAnd this love insideIs everything it seemsBut for now I findIt's only in my dreamsAnd I can change the worldI would be the sunlight in your universeYou would think my love was really something goodBaby if I could change the worldIf I were a kingEven for a dayI'd take you as my queenI'd have it no other wayAnd our love would ruleIn this kingdom we have made'Til then I'd be a foolWishing for the dayAnd I can change the worldI would be the sunlight in your universeYou would think my love was really something goodBaby if I could change the worldBaby if I could change the worldI could change the worldI would be the sunlight in your universeYou would think my love was really something goodBaby if I could change the worldBaby if I could change the worldBaby if I could change the world