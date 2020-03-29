Música

Stacy's Mom

Adam Schlesinger, baixista de Fountains of Wayne, mor per coronavirus

| 29/03/2020 a les 18:31h
Arxivat a: El piano, música
Nascut a Nova York el 31 d'octubre del 1967, el músic Adam Schlesinger, cofundador i baixista del grup Fountains of Wayne, ha mort l'1 d'abril del 2020 als 52 anys a causa del covid-19. El recordem amb una de les cançons que va crear, Stacy's Mom.


Stacy's mom has got it goin' on

Stacy, can I come over after school? (after school)
We can hang around by the pool (hang by the pool)
Did your mom get back from her business trip? (business trip)
Is she there, or is she trying to give me the slip? (give me the slip)

You know, I'm not the little boy that I used to be
I'm all grown up now, baby can't you see

Stacy's mom has got it goin' on
She's all I want and I've waited for so long
Stacy, can't you see you're just not the girl for me
I know it might be wrong, but I'm in love with Stacy's mom

Stacy's mom has got it goin' on 

Stacy, do you remember when I mowed your lawn? (mowed your lawn)
Your mom came out with just a towel on (towel on)
I could tell she liked me from the way she stared (the way she stared)
And the way she said, "You missed a spot over there." (a spot over there)

And I know that you think it's just a fantasy
But since your dad walked out, your mom could use a guy like me

Stacy's mom has got it goin' on
She's all I want, and I've waited for so long
Stacy, can't you see you're just not the girl for me
I know it might be wrong, but I'm in love with Stacy's mom

Stacy's mom has got it goin' on (she's got it goin' on)
She's all I want and I've waited for so long (waited and waited),
Stacy can't you see you're just not the girl for me,
I know it might be wrong...
I'm in love with Stacy's mom, oh, oh
I'm in love with Stacy's mom, oh, oh (wait a minute)
Stacy can't you see you're just not the girl for me,
I know it might be wrong, but I'm in love with Stacy's mom
 

