Nascut a Nova York el 31 d'octubre del 1967, el músic Adam Schlesinger, cofundador i baixista del grup Fountains of Wayne, ha mort l'1 d'abril del 2020 als 52 anys a causa del covid-19. El recordem amb una de les cançons que va crear, Stacy's Mom.Stacy's mom has got it goin' onStacy, can I come over after school? (after school)We can hang around by the pool (hang by the pool)Did your mom get back from her business trip? (business trip)Is she there, or is she trying to give me the slip? (give me the slip)You know, I'm not the little boy that I used to beI'm all grown up now, baby can't you seeStacy's mom has got it goin' onShe's all I want and I've waited for so longStacy, can't you see you're just not the girl for meI know it might be wrong, but I'm in love with Stacy's momStacy's mom has got it goin' onStacy, do you remember when I mowed your lawn? (mowed your lawn)Your mom came out with just a towel on (towel on)I could tell she liked me from the way she stared (the way she stared)And the way she said, "You missed a spot over there." (a spot over there)And I know that you think it's just a fantasyBut since your dad walked out, your mom could use a guy like meStacy's mom has got it goin' onShe's all I want, and I've waited for so longStacy, can't you see you're just not the girl for meI know it might be wrong, but I'm in love with Stacy's momStacy's mom has got it goin' on (she's got it goin' on)She's all I want and I've waited for so long (waited and waited),Stacy can't you see you're just not the girl for me,I know it might be wrong...I'm in love with Stacy's mom, oh, ohI'm in love with Stacy's mom, oh, oh (wait a minute)Stacy can't you see you're just not the girl for me,I know it might be wrong, but I'm in love with Stacy's mom