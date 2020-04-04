He esperat tant de temps
que ja no sé si estic despert
o estic malalt.
No hagués imaginat
que aquesta son tingués final
però la sento tan a prop meu.
Provant de veure en la foscor,
de sentir la por
abans no arribis aquí.
Faig que les ombres siguin grans,
no respiro fins a tremolar.
Que, si tingués la teva fe,
ens salvaríem d'aquest món,
si pogués estar segur
que tot això és un malson.
He esperat tant de temps
que ja no sé si estic despert
o estic malalt.
Però hagués imaginat
que aquesta son tingués final
però la sento tan a prop meu.
Però, si tingués la teva fe,
ens salvaríem d'aquest món,
si pogués estar segur
que tot això és un malson.
I've waited hours for this
I've made myself so sick
I wish I'd stayed asleep today
I never thought this day would end
I never thought tonight could ever be
This close to me
Just try to see in the dark
Just try to make it work
To feel the fear before you're here
I make the shapes come much too close
I pull my eyes out
Hold my breath and wait until I shake
But if I had your faith
Then I could make it safe and clean
If only I was sure
That my head on the door was a dream
I've waited hours for this
I've made myself so sick
I wish I'd stayed asleep today
I never thought this day would end
I never thought tonight could ever be
This close to me
But if I had your face
Then I could make it safe and clean
Oh, if only I was sure
That my head on the door was a dream
Foto: Facebook El Petit de Cal Eril