Close to Me

Foto: Facebook El Petit de Cal Eril

He esperat tant de tempsque ja no sé si estic desperto estic malalt.No hagués imaginatque aquesta son tingués finalperò la sento tan a prop meu.Provant de veure en la foscor,de sentir la porabans no arribis aquí.Faig que les ombres siguin grans,no respiro fins a tremolar.Que, si tingués la teva fe,ens salvaríem d'aquest món,si pogués estar segurque tot això és un malson.He esperat tant de tempsque ja no sé si estic desperto estic malalt.Però hagués imaginatque aquesta son tingués finalperò la sento tan a prop meu.Però, si tingués la teva fe,ens salvaríem d'aquest món,si pogués estar segurque tot això és un malson.I've waited hours for thisI've made myself so sickI wish I'd stayed asleep todayI never thought this day would endI never thought tonight could ever beThis close to meJust try to see in the darkJust try to make it workTo feel the fear before you're hereI make the shapes come much too closeI pull my eyes outHold my breath and wait until I shakeBut if I had your faithThen I could make it safe and cleanIf only I was sureThat my head on the door was a dreamI've waited hours for thisI've made myself so sickI wish I'd stayed asleep todayI never thought this day would endI never thought tonight could ever beThis close to meBut if I had your faceThen I could make it safe and cleanOh, if only I was sureThat my head on the door was a dream