Life on Mars?

Paula Valls i Jolly Damper versionen el clàssic de David Bowie

| 30/04/2020 a les 12:18h
La cantant Paula Valls i Joan Solana, conegut pel seu projecte electro-visual-pop Jolly Damper, es van conèixer en una jam session en què diversos músics versionaven Amy Winehouse. A partir d'aquí van començar a col·laborar plegats: fa un any, al concert en què Damper presentava el seu EP a l'Apolo, van interpretar junts Life On Mars? Una versió que podria haver quedat allà, en aquell concert, però que ara, mentre preparen una cançó que es presentarà l'estiu, l'han volgut recuperar i gravar. 

Confinada a Manlleu amb la seva família, Paula Valls n'ha enregistrat la veu, i Jolly Damper, que ara viu amb el seu germà Víctor Solana –que és qui ha gravat la bateria–, s'ha encarregat dels teclats i dels sintetitzadors. Mentre anaven fent videotrucades per enfilar la verisó, se'ls va ocórrer acompanyar-ho d'un vídeo que ha gravat, per una banda, el pare de Paula Valls, Xevi Valls, que és fotògraf, i per altra, Alba Barrera, que és la parella del Víctor -estan tots tres confinats junts-. El vídeo ha estat editat per Joan Hurtado. 


It's a God-awful small affair
To the girl with the mousy hair
But her mummy is yelling no
And her daddy has told her to go

But her friend is nowhere to be seen
Now she walks through her sunken dream
To the seat with the clearest view
And she's hooked to the silver screen

But the film is a saddening bore
For she's lived it ten times or more
She could spit in the eyes of fools
As they ask her to focus on

Sailors fighting in the dance hall
Oh man, look at those cavemen go
It's the freakiest show
Take a look at the lawman
Beating up the wrong guy
Oh man, wonder if he'll ever know
He's in the best selling show
Is there life on Mars?

It's on America's tortured brow
That Mickey Mouse has grown up a cow
Now the workers have struck for fame
'Cause Lennon's on sale again

See the mice in their million hordes
From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads
Rule Britannia is out of bounds
To my mother, my dog, and clowns

But the film is a saddening bore
'Cause I wrote it ten times or more
It's about to be writ again
As I ask you to focus on

Sailors fighting in the dance hall
Oh man, look at those cavemen go
It's the freakiest show
Take a look at the lawman
Beating up the wrong guy
Oh man, wonder if he'll ever know
He's in the best selling show
Is there life on Mars?

Bowie Forever
David Callau , 30/04/2020 a les 20:24
Realment emocionant
Sentir te es caminar descalç per l’univers

