Tomorrow Never Knows

That love is all and love is everyone

01/05/2020
Turn off your mind relax and float down stream
It is not dying
It is not dying

Lay down all thoughts, surrender to the void
It is shining
It is shining

Yet you may see the meaning of within
It is being
It is being

That love is all and love is everyone
It is knowing
It is knowing

That ignorance and hate may mourn the dead
It is believing
It is believing

But listen to the colour of your dreams
It is not living
It is not living

Or play the game "Existence" to the end
Of the beginning
Of the beginning
Of the beginning
Of the beginning
Of the beginning
Of the beginning
Of the beginning
 

