Tomorrow Never Knows

Foto: Facebook The Beatles

Turn off your mind relax and float down streamIt is not dyingIt is not dyingLay down all thoughts, surrender to the voidIt is shiningIt is shiningYet you may see the meaning of withinIt is beingIt is beingThat love is all and love is everyoneIt is knowingIt is knowingThat ignorance and hate may mourn the deadIt is believingIt is believingBut listen to the colour of your dreamsIt is not livingIt is not livingOr play the game "Existence" to the endOf the beginningOf the beginningOf the beginningOf the beginningOf the beginningOf the beginningOf the beginning