Pablo Alborán canta amb Stay Homas

Des que va començar el confinament que en Klaus, el Rai i el Guillem, tres músics que comparteixen pis a l'Eixample, escriuen cançons, d'estils ben diversos, sobre el que senten en aquesta situació tan excepcional. En els seus vídeos sovint hi col·laboren d'altres músics, que apareixen a la pantalla del mòbil que un d'ells aguanta i ensenya. Una de les darreres participacions ha estat la de Pablo Alborán. Us animem a gaudir d'aquesta actuació i de totes les altres que han fet fins ara (i que les trobareu reunides en el llistat que us hem preparat aquí sota).Uuuuh twenty-sevenTwenty-seven times I missed you today, babeI’m so happy that soon I’ll see you againDon’t remember how it feels to hold your handI’ve been feeling so alone for so longI’ve been thinking about you, baby, day and nightAnd I just can’t wait to dance and hold you tightI’ve been feeling so alone for so longI’m in loveAnd I just feel it when I wake up in my bedI’m in loveAnd I remember how we hugged, we kissed, we ** when we metIt’s a thing that I can’t get outta of my headI’m in loveAt this point I'm into anything to see you smileIf you want we can have dinner with your parents every night‘Cause honey, darling, cheese, I miss you so‘Cause I miss you, babeAnd it drives me crazy‘Cause you make my dreams come true, come trueAnd take me to the moonI’m in loveI just feel it when I wake up in my bedI’m in loveAnd I remember how we hugged, we kissed, we ** when we metIt’s a thing that I can’t get outta of my headI’m in loveI just feel it when I wake up in my bedAnd I remember how we hugged, we kissed, we ** when we metIt’s a thing that I can’t get outta of my headI’m in loveI love you so, and baby, honey, darling, I love you soCançó 1, Coronão.Cançó 2, Confination Songs II, amb Sr. Wilson.Cançó 3, Confineo.Cançó 4, Cobeat19, amb Panxo (Zoo Posse).Cançó 5, Confinavirus, amb El Pony Pisador.Cançó 6, Gotta Be Patient, amb Judit Neddermann.Cançó 7, En Primavera, amb Ahyvin Bruno.Cançó 8, Si puedes, quédate, amb Maria José Llergo.Cançó 9, The Bright Side, amb Josep Montero (Oques Grasses).Cançó 10, No hay nada que hacer.Cançó 11, Estamos mal, amb el Kanka.Cançó 12, Volveré a empezar, amb Nil Moliner.Cançó 13, Hasta que amaine, amb Ciudad JaraCançó 14, In the End.Cançó 15, A la salida, amb Sara Socas.Cançó 16, Del revés, amb Sofia Ellar.Cançó 17, Eso no, amb Green Valley.Cançó 18, Slow Down, amb Macaco.Cançó 19, Anything At All, amb Lia Kali.Cançó 20, Te lo digo, Jimmy.Cançó 21, Cumpleaños.Cançó 22, Ya no puedo más, amb Sílvia Pérez Cruz.Cançó 23, Feelings, amb Kyne.Cançó 24, Les merdes.Cançó 25, Todo llegará, amb Manu Chao.Cançó 26, Doin' the Peach, amb Vic Mirallas.Cançó 27, Another Love Song, amb Pablo Alborán.