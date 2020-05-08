Adeu a Little Richard

A-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bop-bop
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
A-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bop-bop
I got a gal, her name's Sue
She knows just what to do
I've been to the east
I've been to the west
But she's the gal
That I love the best
A-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bop-bop
I got a gal, her name's Daisy
She almost drives me crazy
She knows how to love me
Yes indeed
Boy you don't know
What she's doing to me
A-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bop-bop
A-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bop-bop
A-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bam-boom
Little Richard, 1966. Font: Viquipèdia.