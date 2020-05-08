Adeu a Little Richard

Little Richard, 1966. Font: Viquipèdia.

Little Richard va néixer el 5 de desembre de 1932 a Macon i ha mort el 9 de maig del 2020, als 87 anys, a Los Angeles. Recordem un dels pares del rock and roll amb el seu Tutti Frutti.A-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bop-bopTutti Frutti, all rootieTutti Frutti, all rootieTutti Frutti, all rootieTutti Frutti, all rootieTutti Frutti, all rootieA-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bop-bopI got a gal, her name's SueShe knows just what to doI got a gal, her name's SueShe knows just what to doI've been to the eastI've been to the westBut she's the galThat I love the bestTutti Frutti, all rootieTutti Frutti, all rootieWhooo, Tutti Frutti, all rootieTutti Frutti, all rootieTutti Frutti, all rootieA-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bop-bopI got a gal, her name's DaisyShe almost drives me crazyI got a gal, her name's DaisyShe almost drives me crazyShe knows how to love meYes indeedBoy you don't knowWhat she's doing to meTutti Frutti, all rootieTutti Frutti, all rootieWhooo, Tutti Frutti, all rootieTutti Frutti, all rootieTutti Frutti, all rootieA-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bop-bopTutti Frutti, all rootieTutti Frutti, all rootieWhooo, Tutti Frutti, all rootieTutti Frutti, all rootieTutti Frutti, all rootieA-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bop-bopI got a gal, her name's DaisyShe almost drives me crazyI got a gal, her name's DaisyShe almost drives me crazyShe knows how to love meYes indeedBoy you don't knowWhat she's doing to meTutti Frutti, all rootieTutti Frutti, all rootieWhooo, Tutti Frutti, all rootieTutti Frutti, all rootieTutti Frutti, all rootieA-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bam-boom