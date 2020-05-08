Música

Adeu a Little Richard

Mor als 87 anys un dels pioners del rock'n'roll

| 09/05/2020 a les 16:41h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, música
Little Richard va néixer el 5 de desembre de 1932 a Macon i ha mort el 9 de maig del 2020, als 87 anys, a Los Angeles. Recordem un dels pares del rock and roll amb el seu Tutti Frutti.


A-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bop-bop
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
A-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bop-bop

I got a gal, her name's Sue
She knows just what to do
I got a gal, her name's Sue
She knows just what to do

I've been to the east
I've been to the west
But she's the gal
That I love the best

Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Whooo, Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
A-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bop-bop

I got a gal, her name's Daisy
She almost drives me crazy
I got a gal, her name's Daisy
She almost drives me crazy
She knows how to love me  
Yes indeed
Boy you don't know
What she's doing to me

Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Whooo, Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
A-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bop-bop

Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Whooo, Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
A-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bop-bop

I got a gal, her name's Daisy
She almost drives me crazy
I got a gal, her name's Daisy
She almost drives me crazy
She knows how to love me  
Yes indeed 
Boy you don't know
What she's doing to me

Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Whooo, Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
Tutti Frutti, all rootie
A-bop-bop, a-loo-mop, a-lop-bam-boom
 

Little Richard, 1966. Font: Viquipèdia.

