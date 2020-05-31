Des que va començar el confinament que en Klaus, el Rai i el Guillem, tres músics que comparteixen pis a l'Eixample, escriuen cançons, d'estils ben diversos, sobre el que senten en aquesta situació tan excepcional. La darrera porta per títol Let It Out. L'escoltem i, just a sota, us oferim un llistat amb totes les cançons que han fet fins ara.If you’ve been feeling blue for a long timeSeems that nothing can make you smileIt happens when you search what you cannot findI can feel the energy of your vibesLearning from the scars of all your fightsLonging for the things that makes you shineNot alone! Don’t break your head about it.(Don’t break your head about it)You are young.Don’t waste your days about it.Open up and let It out!!UuuhUuuh Open up and let it outUuuh Open up and let it outUuuhWhen you feel lonelyAnd all your demons break your armsDon’t need to worryOpen up and let it out.When you feel callingsAnd all your demons scream so loudDon’t need to worryOpen up and let it outUuuhUuuh Open up and let it outUuuh Open up and let it outUuuhCançó 1, Coronão.Cançó 2, Confination Songs II, amb Sr. Wilson.Cançó 3, Confineo.Cançó 4, Cobeat19, amb Panxo (Zoo Posse).Cançó 5, Confinavirus, amb El Pony Pisador.Cançó 6, Gotta Be Patient, amb Judit Neddermann.Cançó 7, En Primavera, amb Ahyvin Bruno.Cançó 8, Si puedes, quédate, amb Maria José Llergo.Cançó 9, The Bright Side, amb Josep Montero (Oques Grasses).Cançó 10, No hay nada que hacer.Cançó 11, Estamos mal, amb el Kanka.Cançó 12, Volveré a empezar, amb Nil Moliner.Cançó 13, Hasta que amaine, amb Ciudad JaraCançó 14, In the End.Cançó 15, A la salida, amb Sara Socas.Cançó 16, Del revés, amb Sofia Ellar.Cançó 17, Eso no, amb Green Valley.Cançó 18, Slow Down, amb Macaco.Cançó 19, Anything At All, amb Lia Kali.Cançó 20, Te lo digo, Jimmy.Cançó 21, Cumpleaños.Cançó 22, Ya no puedo más, amb Sílvia Pérez Cruz.Cançó 23, Feelings, amb Kyne.Cançó 24, Les merdes.Cançó 25, Todo llegará, amb Manu Chao.Cançó 26, Doin' the Peach, amb Vic Mirallas.Cançó 27, Another Love Song, amb Pablo Alborán.Cançó 28, Ta tudo Bem.Cançó 29, Let It Out.