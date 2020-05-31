Des que va començar el confinament que en Klaus, el Rai i el Guillem, tres músics que comparteixen pis a l'Eixample, escriuen cançons, d'estils ben diversos, sobre el que senten en aquesta situació tan excepcional. La darrera porta per títol Let It Out. L'escoltem i, just a sota, us oferim un llistat amb totes les cançons que han fet fins ara.
If you’ve been feeling blue for a long time
Seems that nothing can make you smile
It happens when you search what you cannot find
I can feel the energy of your vibes
Learning from the scars of all your fights
Longing for the things that makes you shine
Not alone! Don’t break your head about it.
(Don’t break your head about it)
You are young.
Don’t waste your days about it.
Open up and let It out!!
Uuuh
Uuuh Open up and let it out
Uuuh Open up and let it out
Uuuh
When you feel lonely
And all your demons break your arms
Don’t need to worry
Open up and let it out.
When you feel callings
And all your demons scream so loud
Don’t need to worry
Open up and let it out
Uuuh
Uuuh Open up and let it out
Uuuh Open up and let it out
Uuuh
Cançó 1, Coronão.
Cançó 2, Confination Songs II, amb Sr. Wilson.
Cançó 3, Confineo.
Cançó 4, Cobeat19, amb Panxo (Zoo Posse).
Cançó 5, Confinavirus, amb El Pony Pisador.
Cançó 6, Gotta Be Patient, amb Judit Neddermann.
Cançó 7, En Primavera, amb Ahyvin Bruno.
Cançó 8, Si puedes, quédate, amb Maria José Llergo.
Cançó 9, The Bright Side, amb Josep Montero (Oques Grasses).
Cançó 10, No hay nada que hacer.
Cançó 11, Estamos mal, amb el Kanka.
Cançó 12, Volveré a empezar, amb Nil Moliner.
Cançó 13, Hasta que amaine, amb Ciudad Jara.
Cançó 14, In the End.
Cançó 15, A la salida, amb Sara Socas.
Cançó 16, Del revés, amb Sofia Ellar.
Cançó 17, Eso no, amb Green Valley.
Cançó 18, Slow Down, amb Macaco.
Cançó 19, Anything At All, amb Lia Kali.
Cançó 20, Te lo digo, Jimmy.
Cançó 21, Cumpleaños.
Cançó 22, Ya no puedo más, amb Sílvia Pérez Cruz.
Cançó 23, Feelings, amb Kyne.
Cançó 24, Les merdes.
Cançó 25, Todo llegará, amb Manu Chao.
Cançó 26, Doin' the Peach, amb Vic Mirallas.
Cançó 27, Another Love Song, amb Pablo Alborán.
Cançó 28, Ta tudo Bem.
Cançó 29, Let It Out.