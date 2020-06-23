És així, c'est la vie, hey,I don't wanna worry about this all day long.És així, c'est la vie, hey,que cada dia a casa teva ets el rei.Nobody wants to be alone(nobody wants, nobody wants),but there's a world outside your phone.If you see the bright side,you'll be free,trobar-me a mi és el millor regal que tinc.Let's forget it tonight,you will seetrobar-te a tu és el millor regal que tinc.Let's forget it tonight.Puc estar-me fent res igual que ho fan les flors,believing in me is the best present that I have.Vaig sempre tant de pressa que no ho veig,vull atrapar-ho tot i ara em conformo amb menys.Your days and your nightsrunning and running awayde la teva pell,de la teva pell no fuig,t'ho vas emportant segur.Mai, no ho oblidis mai,no t'oblidis mai d'on vens.If you see the bright side,you'll be free,trobar-me a mi és el millor regal que tinc.Let's forget it tonight,you will seetrobar-te a tu és el millor regal que tinc.If you see the bright side,you'll be free,trobar-me a mi és el millor regal que tinc.Let's forget it tonight,you will seetrobar-te a tu és el millor regal que tinc.Let's forget it tonight.