El 30 de juny de 1980 Queen van publicar el seu vuitè disc d'estudi, The Game. Escoltem una de les cançons que hi van incloure, Another One Bites the Dust, escrita pel baixista del grup, John Deacon.Oh, let's goSteve walks warily down the streetWith the brim pulled way down lowAin't no sound but the sound of his feet,Machine guns ready to goAre you ready, hey, are you ready for this?Are you hanging on the edge of your seat?Out of the doorway the bullets ripTo the sound of the beat, yeahAnother one bites the dustAnother one bites the dustAnd another one gone, and another one goneAnother one bites the dustHey, I'm gonna get you, tooAnother one bites the dustHow do you think I'm going to get alongWithout you when you're gone?You took me for everything that I hadAnd kicked me out on my ownAre you happy, are you satisfied?How long can you stand the heat?Out of the doorway the bullets ripTo the sound of the beatAnother one bites the dustAnother one bites the dustAnd another one gone, and another one goneAnother one bites the dustHey, I'm gonna get you, tooAnother one bites the dustHeyOh take itBite the dustKinda dusty!HeyAnother one bites the dustAnother one bites the dust, ohAnother one bites the dust, hey, heyAnother one bites the dust eh ehOh shoot outThere are plenty of ways that you can hurt a manAnd bring him to the groundYou can beat him, you can cheat himYou can treat him bad and leave him when he's downBut I'm ready, yes, I'm ready for youI'm standing on my own two feetOut of the doorway the bullets ripRepeating to the sound of the beat, oh, yeahAnother one bites the dustAnother one bites the dustAnd another one gone, and another one goneAnother one bites the dustHey, I'm gonna get you, tooAnother one bites the dustOh shoot out, hey, hey, all right