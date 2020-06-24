Música

Heart of Glass

It seemed like the real thing but I was so blind

| 01/07/2020 a les 00:00h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Chris Stein, Debbie Harry, Blondie, cançó

Once I had a love and it was a gas
Soon turned out had a heart of glass
Seemed like the real thing, only to find
Mucho mistrust, love's gone behind

Once I had a love and it was divine
Soon found out I was losing my mind
It seemed like the real thing but I was so blind
Mucho mistrust, love's gone behind

In between
What I find is pleasing and I'm feeling fine
Love is so confusing there's no peace of mind
If I fear I'm losing you it's just no good
You teasing like you do

Once I had a love and it was a gas
Soon turned out had a heart of glass
Seemed like the real thing, only to find
Mucho mistrust, love's gone behind

Lost inside
Adorable illusion and I cannot hide
I'm the one you're using, please don't push me aside
We coulda made it cruising, yeah
Yeah, riding high on love's true bluish light

Once I had a love and it was a gas
Soon turned out had a heart of glass
Seemed like the real thing only to find
Mucho mistrust, love's gone behind

In between
What I find is pleasing and I'm feeling fine
Love is so confusing there's no peace of mind
If I fear I'm losing you it's just no good
You teasing like you do

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

30/06/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Another One Bites the Dust

30/06/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sweet Caroline

26/06/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Punxes

| 1 comentari
26/06/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Por una cabeza

24/06/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Volver

24/06/2020

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

El Documenta 2020

L'Altra Editorial i la llibreria de Josep Cots convoquen una nova edició del premi
Imatge il·lustrativa

Catalunya fracturada?

La Universitat de Barcelona reprèn el cicle Debats UB
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sant Pere a casa

L'Ajuntament de Sant Cugat programa activitats per celebrar la Festa Major
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tothom a bord!

El Museu Marítim de Barcelona torna a obrir les seves portes
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

El que vaig aprendre del pare

Max Porter & Ru Kuwahata
Un curtmemtratge premiat sobre relacions familiars i absències
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pina Bausch, on comença la dansa

Catorze
Recordem l'expressivitat i sensibilitat d'una de les ballarines més importants de la història
Imatge il·lustrativa

La carta de Katharine Hepburn

Catorze | 1 comentari
I el més increïble: eres realment el millor actor de cinema del món
Imatge il·lustrativa

Rosa Novell i l'energia del teatre

Catorze
14 reflexions de l'actriu, que deia que «tenir fills tampoc no és la garantia de la felicitat»
Més entrades...