Heart of Glass

Once I had a love and it was a gasSoon turned out had a heart of glassSeemed like the real thing, only to findMucho mistrust, love's gone behindOnce I had a love and it was divineSoon found out I was losing my mindIt seemed like the real thing but I was so blindMucho mistrust, love's gone behindIn betweenWhat I find is pleasing and I'm feeling fineLove is so confusing there's no peace of mindIf I fear I'm losing you it's just no goodYou teasing like you doOnce I had a love and it was a gasSoon turned out had a heart of glassSeemed like the real thing, only to findMucho mistrust, love's gone behindLost insideAdorable illusion and I cannot hideI'm the one you're using, please don't push me asideWe coulda made it cruising, yeahYeah, riding high on love's true bluish lightOnce I had a love and it was a gasSoon turned out had a heart of glassSeemed like the real thing only to findMucho mistrust, love's gone behindIn betweenWhat I find is pleasing and I'm feeling fineLove is so confusing there's no peace of mindIf I fear I'm losing you it's just no goodYou teasing like you do