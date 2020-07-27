Quin món tan meravellós

What a Wonderful World

Tami

Louis Armstrong va néixer a Nova Orleans el 4 d'agost de 1901 i va morir el 6 de juliol 1971 a Nova York. Recordem el carisma, el talent i la personalitat del cantant i trompetista de la millor manera: escoltant com ens descrivia el món.I see trees of green,red roses too.I see them bloom,for me and you.And I think to myself,what a wonderful world.I see skies of blue,And clouds of white.The bright blessed day,The dark sacred night.And I think to myself,What a wonderful world.The colors of the rainbow,So pretty in the sky.Are also on the faces,Of people going by,I see friends shaking hands.Saying, "How do you do?"They're really saying,"I love you".I hear babies cry,I watch them grow,They'll learn much more,Than I'll ever know.And I think to myself,What a wonderful world.Yes, I think to myself,What a wonderful world.Oh yeah.