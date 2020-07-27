Música

Quin món tan meravellós

Recordem i escoltem el carisma del cantant i trompetista Louis Armstrong

| 04/08/2020 a les 00:01h
Louis Armstrong va néixer a Nova Orleans el 4 d'agost de 1901 i va morir el 6 de juliol 1971 a Nova York. Recordem el carisma, el talent i la personalitat del cantant i trompetista de la millor manera: escoltant com ens descrivia el món.



What a Wonderful World

I see trees of green,
red roses too.
I see them bloom,
for me and you.
And I think to myself,
what a wonderful world.

I see skies of blue,
And clouds of white.
The bright blessed day,
The dark sacred night.
And I think to myself,
What a wonderful world.

The colors of the rainbow,
So pretty in the sky.
Are also on the faces,
Of people going by,
I see friends shaking hands.
Saying, "How do you do?"
They're really saying,
"I love you".

I hear babies cry,
I watch them grow,
They'll learn much more,
Than I'll ever know.
And I think to myself,
What a wonderful world.

Yes, I think to myself,
What a wonderful world.

Oh yeah.
 

Tami

