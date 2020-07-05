L'última entrevista a Marilyn Monroe

4. Tots vam néixer com a éssers sexuals, gràcies a Déu, però és una llàstima que moltes persones menyspreïn i aixafin aquest regal natural. L'art, el veritable art, ve d'aquí.

7. No entenc per què la gent no és una mica més generosa amb els altres. No m'agrada dir això, però em temo que hi ha molta enveja en aquest negoci.



8. La fama se n'anirà, i adéu, l'hauré tinguda. Si això passa, sempre sabré que era inconstant.



9. A vegades he estat convidada a llocs per il·luminar la taula com ho fa un músic que toca després de sopar, i sé que no estàs convidada per tu mateixa. Només ets un ornament.



10. Suposo que sempre he tingut massa fantasia per ser només una mestressa de casa.



11. Un actor no és una màquina, tant és que t'ho diguin. La creativitat ha de començar amb la humanitat i quan ets un ésser humà sents, pateixes.

13. Aquest és el problema, un símbol sexual es converteix en una cosa. Odio ser una cosa. Però si he de ser un símbol, prefereixo ser-ho del sexe que d'una altra cosa!

14. Va ser un honor que em proposessin d'aparèixer a l'aniversari del president al Madison Square Garden. Planava un silenci sobre tot el lloc quan vaig anar-hi a cantar Happy Birthday.

