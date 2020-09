Billie Joe Armstrong, cantant i guitarrista de Green Day, va escriure Wake Me Up When September Ends pensant en el seu pare, que va morir de càncer d'esòfag el setembre del 1982, quan el músic tenia 10 anys.Summer has come and passedThe innocent can never lastWake me up when September endsLike my father's come to passSeven years has gone so fastWake me up when September endsHere comes the rain againFalling from the starsDrenched in my pain againBecoming who we areAs my memory restsBut never forgets what I lostWake me up when September endsSummer has come and passedThe innocent can never lastWake me up when September endsRing out the bells againLike we did when spring beganWake me up when September endsHere comes the rain againFalling from the starsDrenched in my pain againBecoming who we areAs my memory restsBut never forgets what I lostWake me up when September endsSummer has come and passedThe innocent can never lastWake me up when September endsLike my father's come to passTwenty years has gone so fastWake me up when September endsWake me up when September endsWake me up when September ends