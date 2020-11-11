Música

Pictures of You

Looking so long for the words to be true

| 16/11/2020 a les 12:43h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, Disintegration, Robert Smith, The Cure, Música

I've been looking so long at these pictures of you
That I almost believe that they're real
I've been living so long with my pictures of you
That I almost believe that the pictures
Are all I can feel

Remembering you standing quiet in the rain
As I ran to your heart to be near
And we kissed as the sky fell in
Holding you close
How I always held close in your fear

Remembering you running soft through the night
You were bigger and brighter and wider than snow
And screamed at the make-believe
Screamed at the sky
And you finally found all your courage
To let it all go

Remembering you fallen into my arms
Crying for the death of your heart
You were stone white
So delicate
Lost in the cold
You were always so lost in the dark

Remembering you how you used to be
Slow drowned
You were angels
So much more than everything
Hold for the last time then slip away quietly
Open my eyes
But I never see anything

If only I'd thought of the right words
I could have held on to your heart
If only I'd thought of the right words
I wouldn't be breaking apart
All my pictures of you

Looking so long at these pictures of you
But I never hold on to your heart
Looking so long for the words to be true
But always just breaking apart
My pictures of you

There was nothing in the world
That I ever wanted more
Than to feel you deep in my heart
There was nothing in the world
That I ever wanted more
Than to never feel the breaking apart
My pictures of you

Coberta de «Disintegration», publicat per The Cure el 2 de maig de 1989.



 

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

Lullaby

16/11/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

​Més tresors que mapes

16/11/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Insurrección

| 1 comentari
11/11/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Brown Eyed Girl

11/11/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Cucurrucucú paloma

11/11/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Historia de un amor

11/11/2020

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Les Barcelones escrites

El festival Barcelona Novel·la Històrica arriba a la seva vuitena edició
Imatge il·lustrativa

Coses que fan coses

La Fabra i Coats ofereix un programa públic d'activitats relacionat amb les seves exposicions
Imatge il·lustrativa

Dialèctica i teatre per educar en valors

WusMed reuneix dues metodologies en una formació en línia
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un passeig per l'Olimp

El CaixaForum recorre els mites clàssics amb obres de les col·leccions del Prado
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

El príncep de Bel Air, 30 anys després

Catorze
Els actors de la mítica sèrie es reuneixen en un capítol especial
Imatge il·lustrativa

Dona una mica d'amor

Adam&EveDDB
L'anunci nadalenc de John Lewis mostra l'impacte que té la bondat
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un únic desig

Wieden + Kennedy London & Taika Waititi
Un anunci nadalenc ens fa plantejar què val la pena de debò
Imatge il·lustrativa

«El teatre en pantalla és trair el gènere, però viure com vivim ara és trair la vida»

Carlota Gurt
Salvador Sunyer, director del Temporada Alta, diu que «ara no se sent ni un estossec» a les sales
Més entrades...