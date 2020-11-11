Coberta de «Disintegration», publicat per The Cure el 2 de maig de 1989.

I've been looking so long at these pictures of youThat I almost believe that they're realI've been living so long with my pictures of youThat I almost believe that the picturesAre all I can feelRemembering you standing quiet in the rainAs I ran to your heart to be nearAnd we kissed as the sky fell inHolding you closeHow I always held close in your fearRemembering you running soft through the nightYou were bigger and brighter and wider than snowAnd screamed at the make-believeScreamed at the skyAnd you finally found all your courageTo let it all goRemembering you fallen into my armsCrying for the death of your heartYou were stone whiteSo delicateLost in the coldYou were always so lost in the darkRemembering you how you used to beSlow drownedYou were angelsSo much more than everythingHold for the last time then slip away quietlyOpen my eyesBut I never see anythingIf only I'd thought of the right wordsI could have held on to your heartIf only I'd thought of the right wordsI wouldn't be breaking apartAll my pictures of youLooking so long at these pictures of youBut I never hold on to your heartLooking so long for the words to be trueBut always just breaking apartMy pictures of youThere was nothing in the worldThat I ever wanted moreThan to feel you deep in my heartThere was nothing in the worldThat I ever wanted moreThan to never feel the breaking apartMy pictures of you