People have the power

I was dreaming in my dreamingOf an aspect bright and fairAnd my sleeping it was brokenBut my dream it lingered nearIn the form of shining valleysWhere the pure air recognizedAnd my senses newly openedI awakened to the cryThat the people have the powerTo redeem the work of foolsUpon the meek the graces showerIt's decreed the people ruleThe people have the powerThe people have the powerThe people have the powerThe people have the powerVengeful aspects became suspectAnd bending low as if to hearAnd the armies ceased advancingBecause the people had their earAnd the shepherds and the soldiersLay beneath the starsExchanging visionsAnd laying armsTo waste in the dustIn the form of shining valleysWhere the pure air recognizedAnd my senses newly openedI awakened to the cryThe people have the powerThe people have the powerThe people have the powerThe people have the powerWhere there were desertsI saw fountainsLike cream the waters riseAnd we strolled there togetherWith none to laugh or criticizeAnd the leopardAnd the lambLay together truly boundI was hoping in my hopingTo recall what I had foundI was dreaming in my dreamingGod knows a purer viewAs I surrender to my sleepingI commit my dream to youThe people have the powerThe people have the powerThe people have the powerThe people have the powerThe power to dream, to ruleTo wrestle the world from foolsIt's decreed the people ruleIt's decreed the people ruleListenI believe everything we dreamCan come to pass through our unionWe can turn the world aroundWe can turn the earth's revolutionWe have the powerPeople have the powerThe people have the powerThe people have the powerThe power to dream, to ruleTo wrestle the world from foolsIt's decreed the people ruleIt's decreed the people ruleWe have the powerPeople have the powerWe have the power...