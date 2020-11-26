El músic lleidatà Kelly Isaiah ha guanyat el programa La Voz interpretant, amb aquesta força i carisma, el When We Were Young d'Adele. Kelly, que va arribar de Nigèria quan tenia 13 anys, és el cantant del grup de Ponent Koers, del qual també us n'ensenyem dos vídeos.Everybody loves the things you doFrom the way you talkTo the way you move'Cause everybody here is watching you'Cause you feel like homeYou're like a dream come trueBut if by chance you're here aloneCan I have a moment before I go?'Cause I've been by myself all night longHoping you're someone I used to knowYou look like a movieYou sound like a songMy God this reminds meOf when we were youngLet me photograph you in this lightIn case it is the last timeThat we might be exactly like we wereBefore we realizedWe were scared of getting oldIt made us restlessIt was just like a movieIt was just like a songIt's hard to win me backEverything just takes me backTo when you were thereTo when you were thereAnd a part of me keeps holding onJust in case it hasn't gone'Cause guess I still careDo you still care?Let me photograph you in this lightIn case it is the last timeThat we might be exactly like we wereBefore we realizedWe were scared of getting oldIt made us restlessIt was just like a movieIt was just like a songWhen we were young