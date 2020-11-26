Música

Everybody loves the things you do

El músic lleidatà Kelly Isaiah ha guanyat el programa La Voz interpretant, amb aquesta força i carisma, el When We Were Young d'Adele. Kelly, que va arribar de Nigèria quan tenia 13 anys, és el cantant del grup de Ponent Koers, del qual també us n'ensenyem dos vídeos.


Everybody loves the things you do
From the way you talk
To the way you move

'Cause everybody here is watching you
'Cause you feel like home
You're like a dream come true

But if by chance you're here alone
Can I have a moment before I go?
'Cause I've been by myself all night long
Hoping you're someone I used to know

You look like a movie
You sound like a song
My God this reminds me
Of when we were young

Let me photograph you in this light
In case it is the last time
That we might be exactly like we were
Before we realized

We were scared of getting old
It made us restless
It was just like a movie
It was just like a song

It's hard to win me back
Everything just takes me back
To when you were there
To when you were there

And a part of me keeps holding on
Just in case it hasn't gone
'Cause guess I still care
Do you still care?

Let me photograph you in this light
In case it is the last time
That we might be exactly like we were
Before we realized

We were scared of getting old
It made us restless
It was just like a movie
It was just like a song
When we were young



 

