Foto: Facebook Etta James

At lastMy love has come alongMy lonely days are overAnd life is like a songOh, yeah, yeah, at lastThe skies above are blueMy heart was wrapped up in cloverThe night I looked at youAnd I found a dream that I could speak toA dream that I can call my ownI found a thrill to press my cheek toA thrill that I have never knownOh, yeah, yeah, and you smile, you smileOh, and then the spell was castAnd here we are in HeavenFor you are mine at last