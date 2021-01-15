Música

If I Ain't Got You

Some people want diamond rings/ Some just want everything

| 25/01/2021 a les 10:37h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, música, Alicia Keys

Some people live for the fortune
Some people live just for the fame
Some people live for the power, yeah
Some people live just to play the game
Some people think

That the physical things
Define what's within
And I've been there before
That life's a bore
So full of the superficial

Some people want it all
But I don't want nothing at all
If it ain't you, baby
If I ain't got you, baby
Some people want diamond rings
Some just want everything
But everything means nothing
If I ain't got you, yeah

Some people search for a fountain
Promises forever young
Some people need three dozen roses
And that's the only way to prove you love them

Hand me the world on a silver platter
And what good would it be
With no one to share, with no one who truly cares for me

Some people want it all 
But I don't want nothing at all 
If it ain't you, baby 
If I ain't got you, baby 
Some people want diamond rings 
Some just want everything 
But everything means nothing 
If I ain't got you, yeah

Some people want it all 
But I don't want nothing at all 
If it ain't you, baby 
If I ain't got you, baby 
Some people want diamond rings 
Some just want everything 
But everything means nothing 
If I ain't got you, yeah
 

Foto: Facebook Alicia Keys

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

People Have the Power

21/01/2021
Imatge il·lustrativa

Lo vas a olvidar

21/01/2021
Imatge il·lustrativa

At Last

20/01/2021
Imatge il·lustrativa

Me and Bobby McGee

| 1 comentari
19/01/2021
Imatge il·lustrativa

Suau

15/01/2021
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pare

| 3 comentaris
15/01/2021

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Fetén Fetén, músiques per ballar

El CaixaForum programa un concert del duet integrat per Diego Galaz i Jorge Arribas
Imatge il·lustrativa

Marilyn vista per Milton H. Greene

La Filmoteca de Catalunya dedica un cicle i una exposició a l'actriu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Imprimir el futur

El CosmoCaixa mostra com la impressió 3D transforma el dia a dia
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'Amàlia i les ombres lunars

El CosmoCaixa ofereix un espectacle per al públic familiar
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Música per a dos vespres d'hivern

Catorze
Lu Rois i Anna Andreu participen al cicle de concerts de la Universitat de Barcelona
Imatge il·lustrativa

Amb l'accent de Lola Flores

Ogilvy & Cruzcampo
La Faraona torna a la vida en un anunci gràcies a la tecnologia deepfake
Imatge il·lustrativa

Audrey Hepburn i «El cant dels ocells»

Catorze | 5 comentaris
L'actriu va dansar al ritme de melodies catalanes a la pel·lícula «Secret People»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Fellini, el visionari

Catorze
14 reflexions del director de cinema i el discurs que va fer en rebre l'Oscar honorífic
Més entrades...