Música

Kids

Jump on board feel the high

Angels

| 13/02/2021 a les 00:00h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams, cançó, Música

Me no bubblicious

Me smoke heavy tar
Me be groovin' slowly where you are
Notify your next of kin 'cause you're never coming back
I've been dropping beats since Back in Black

And we'll paint by numbers
'Til something sticks
Don't mind doing it for the kids

So come on, jump on board
Take a ride (yeah)
(You'll be doin' it all right)
Jump on board feel the high
'Cause the kids are alright

You've got a reputation
Well I guess that can be explored
You're dancing with the chairman of the board
Take a ride on my twelve cylinder symphony
But if you got other plans
The purpose of a woman is to love her man

And we'll paint by numbers
'Til something sticks
Don't mind doing it for the kids

So come on, jump on board
Take a ride (yeah)
(Doin' it all right)
Jump on board feel the high
'Cause the kids are alright

I'm gonna give it all of my loving
It's gonna take up all of my love
I'm gonna give it all of my loving
It's gonna take up all of my love
I'm gonna give it all of my loving
It's gonna take up all of my love
I'm gonna give it all of my loving
It's gonna take up all of my love

Come down from the ceiling
I didn't mean to get so high
I couldn't do what I wanted to do when my lips were dry
You can't just up and leave me
I'm a singer in a band
Well I like drummers baby you're not my bag

Jump on board
Take a ride, yeah
(You'll be doin' it all right)
Jump on board feel the high, yeah

Jump on board
Take a ride, yeah
(You'll be doin' it all right)
Jump on board feel the high, yeah

I'm an honorary Sean Connery, born '74
There's only one of me
Single-handedly raising the economy
Ain't no chance of the record company dropping me
Press be asking do I care for sodomy
I don't know, yeah, probably
I've been looking for serial monogamy
Not some bird that looks like Billy Connolly
But for now I'm down for ornithology
Grab your binoculars, come follow me

I like to drink it out but never like to sip it uhh, uhh
I like to drink it out but never like to sip it uhh, uhh
I like to drink it out but never like to sip it uhh, uhh
I like to drink it out but never like to sip it uhh, uhh
I like to drink it out but never like to sip it uhh, uhh
I like to drink it out, drink it out, drink it out
Like a beat ya
To the floor, to the beat I got
To the floor, to the beat I got
To the floor, to the beat I got
Starting out
To the beat, to the beat I got
To the beat, to the beat I got
To the beat, to the beat I got

