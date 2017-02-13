Me no bubbliciousMe smoke heavy tarMe be groovin' slowly where you areNotify your next of kin 'cause you're never coming backI've been dropping beats since Back in BlackAnd we'll paint by numbers'Til something sticksDon't mind doing it for the kidsSo come on, jump on boardTake a ride (yeah)(You'll be doin' it all right)Jump on board feel the high'Cause the kids are alrightYou've got a reputationWell I guess that can be exploredYou're dancing with the chairman of the boardTake a ride on my twelve cylinder symphonyBut if you got other plansThe purpose of a woman is to love her manAnd we'll paint by numbers'Til something sticksDon't mind doing it for the kidsSo come on, jump on boardTake a ride (yeah)(Doin' it all right)Jump on board feel the high'Cause the kids are alrightI'm gonna give it all of my lovingIt's gonna take up all of my loveI'm gonna give it all of my lovingIt's gonna take up all of my loveI'm gonna give it all of my lovingIt's gonna take up all of my loveI'm gonna give it all of my lovingIt's gonna take up all of my loveCome down from the ceilingI didn't mean to get so highI couldn't do what I wanted to do when my lips were dryYou can't just up and leave meI'm a singer in a bandWell I like drummers baby you're not my bagJump on boardTake a ride, yeah(You'll be doin' it all right)Jump on board feel the high, yeahJump on boardTake a ride, yeah(You'll be doin' it all right)Jump on board feel the high, yeahI'm an honorary Sean Connery, born '74There's only one of meSingle-handedly raising the economyAin't no chance of the record company dropping mePress be asking do I care for sodomyI don't know, yeah, probablyI've been looking for serial monogamyNot some bird that looks like Billy ConnollyBut for now I'm down for ornithologyGrab your binoculars, come follow meI like to drink it out but never like to sip it uhh, uhhI like to drink it out but never like to sip it uhh, uhhI like to drink it out but never like to sip it uhh, uhhI like to drink it out but never like to sip it uhh, uhhI like to drink it out but never like to sip it uhh, uhhI like to drink it out, drink it out, drink it outLike a beat yaTo the floor, to the beat I gotTo the floor, to the beat I gotTo the floor, to the beat I gotStarting outTo the beat, to the beat I gotTo the beat, to the beat I gotTo the beat, to the beat I got