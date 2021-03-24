Música

I Feel Free

You're the sun and as you shine on me

| 30/03/2021 a les 12:13h
Especial: Música
Bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp
Bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp
I feel free
Bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp
I feel free
Bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp
I feel free
Bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp
I feel free
Bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp
I feel free
Bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp
I feel free
Bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp
I feel free
Bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp
I feel free
Bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp, bomp
I feel free

Feel when I dance with you
We move like the sea
You, you're all I want to know

I feel free
I feel free
I feel free

I can walk down the street, there's no one there
Though the pavements are one huge crowd
I can drive down the road, my eyes don't see
Though my mind wants to cry out loud

I, I, I, I feel free
I feel free
I feel free

I can walk down the street, there's no one there
Though the pavements are one huge crowd
I can drive down the road, my eyes don't see
Though my mind wants to cry out loud
Though my mind wants to cry out loud

Dance floor is like the sea
Ceiling is the sky
You're the sun and as you shine on me

I feel free
I feel free
I feel free
I, I, I, I
 

Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce i Eric Clapton. Foto: Facebook Cream

