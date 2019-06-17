Música

Et queda tant per viure

Sentir que aquesta vida et crida,/ saber que l'amor ho pot tot

| 01/01/2020 a les 15:31h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, La Marató de TV3, cançó
La cançó Without You va ser creada pel grup de rock Badfinger. Tot i això, dos dels artistes que més la van popularitzar van ser Harry Nilsson, el 1972, i posteriorment Mariah Carey. El trio italià de pop líric Il Volo versiona aquest clàssic, cantant per primer cop en català per a la Marató de TV3 del 2016.


Senties que te n'anaves
i els teus llavis em somreien,
mentre els ulls plens de tristor deien adeu.
No vaig voler deixar-te anar sense lluitar 
un altre cop.

No sé si va ser la ràbia,
però des del teu cor naixia
una força que et va fer tornar a mi.
Potser només et feia falta creure en tu.
Sempre en tu, amor.

Sentir que et queda tant per viure,
saber que soc al teu costat,
sentir que aquesta vida et crida,
saber que l'amor ho pot tot.

Ja des que les nits són dies
l'esperança t'ha fet créixer,
i ara lluny de tot allò per fi ets feliç.
Vas ser valent, vas demostrar-me
que l'amor ho pot tot.

Sentir que et queda tant per viure,
saber que soc al teu costat,
sentir que aquesta vida et crida,
saber que l'amor ho pot tot.

Que aquesta vida et crida.
Que soc al teu costat.

Sentir que et queda tant per viure,
saber que soc al teu costat.
Sentir que aquesta vida et crida,
saber que l'amor ho pot tot.


No, I can't forget this evening
Or your face as you were leaving
But I guess that's just the way the story goes
You always smile but in your eyes your sorrow shows
Yes, it shows

No, I can't forget tomorrow
When I think of all my sorrow
When I had you there, but then I let you go
And now it's only fair that I should let you know
What you should know

I can't live if living is without you
I can't live, I can't give anymore
I can't live if living is without you
I can't give, I can't give anymore

Well, I can't forget this evening
Or your face as you were leaving
But I guess that's just the way the story goes
You always smile but in your eyes your sorrow shows
Yes, it shows

I can't live if living is without you
I can't live, I can't give anymore
I can't live if living is without you
I can't live, I can't give anymore

If living is without you

Foto: Gustavo Gomes

Preciosa cançó
RaquelTP, 17/06/2019 a les 11:44
+3
-0
Una adaptació magnífica en català d'una de les "lentes" més boniques del passat.

