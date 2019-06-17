Senties que te n'anaves
i els teus llavis em somreien,
mentre els ulls plens de tristor deien adeu.
No vaig voler deixar-te anar sense lluitar
un altre cop.
No sé si va ser la ràbia,
però des del teu cor naixia
una força que et va fer tornar a mi.
Potser només et feia falta creure en tu.
Sempre en tu, amor.
Sentir que et queda tant per viure,
saber que soc al teu costat,
sentir que aquesta vida et crida,
saber que l'amor ho pot tot.
Ja des que les nits són dies
l'esperança t'ha fet créixer,
i ara lluny de tot allò per fi ets feliç.
Vas ser valent, vas demostrar-me
que l'amor ho pot tot.
Sentir que et queda tant per viure,
saber que soc al teu costat,
sentir que aquesta vida et crida,
saber que l'amor ho pot tot.
Que aquesta vida et crida.
Que soc al teu costat.
Sentir que et queda tant per viure,
saber que soc al teu costat.
Sentir que aquesta vida et crida,
saber que l'amor ho pot tot.
No, I can't forget this evening
Or your face as you were leaving
But I guess that's just the way the story goes
You always smile but in your eyes your sorrow shows
Yes, it shows
No, I can't forget tomorrow
When I think of all my sorrow
When I had you there, but then I let you go
And now it's only fair that I should let you know
What you should know
I can't live if living is without you
I can't live, I can't give anymore
I can't live if living is without you
I can't give, I can't give anymore
Well, I can't forget this evening
Or your face as you were leaving
But I guess that's just the way the story goes
You always smile but in your eyes your sorrow shows
Yes, it shows
I can't live if living is without you
I can't live, I can't give anymore
I can't live if living is without you
I can't live, I can't give anymore
If living is without you
Foto: Gustavo Gomes