My baby just cares for me

Foto: Facebook: Nina Simone

My baby don't care for showsMy baby don't care for clothesMy baby just cares for meMy baby don't care for cars and racesMy baby don't care for high-tone placesLiz Taylor is not his styleAnd even Lana Turner's smileIs somethin' he can't seeMy baby don't care who knowsMy baby just cares for meBaby, my baby don't care for showsAnd he don't even care for clothesHe cares for meMy baby don't careFor cars and racesBaby don't care forHe don't care for high-tone placesLiz Taylor is not his styleAnd even Liberace's smileIs something he can't seeIs something he can't seeI wonder what's wrong with babyMy baby just cares forMy baby just cares forMy baby just cares for me