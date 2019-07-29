David Bowie i Tina Turner versionen el Let's Dance escrit per Jim Lee, que el 1962 interpretat per Chris Montez es va convertir en un hit, i tot seguit canten i ballen i vibren amb el Let's Dance de Bowie.Hey baby won't you take a chance?Say that you'll let me have this dance?Well let's dance, let's danceWe'll do the twist, the stomp, the mashed potatoes tooAny old dance that you want to doLet's dance, let's dance.Hey baby if you're all alone,baby you'll let me walk you home.Let's dance, let's dance.We'll do the twist, the stomp, the mashed potatoes tooAny old dance that you want to doLet's dance, let's dance.Let's dancePut on your red shoes and dance the bluesLet's danceTo the song they're playin' on the radioLet's swayWhile colour lights up your faceLet's swaySway through the crowd to an empty spaceIf you say runI'll run to youAnd if you say hideWe'll hideBecause my love for youWould break my heart in twoIf you should fall into my armsAnd tremble like a flowerLet's danceLet's danceFor fear your grace should fallLet's danceFor fear tonight is allLet's swayYou could look into my eyesLet's swayUnder the moonlight, this serious moonlightAnd if you say runI'll run with youAnd if you say hideWe'll hideBecause my love for youWould break my heart in twoIf you should fall into my armsAnd tremble like a flowerLet's dancePut on your red shoes and dance the bluesLet's swayUnder the moonlight, this serious moonlightLet's swayLet's swayLet's dance