| 14/12/2019 a les 12:30h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Cançó
David Bowie i Tina Turner versionen el Let's Dance escrit per Jim Lee, que el 1962 interpretat per Chris Montez es va convertir en un hit, i tot seguit canten i ballen i vibren amb el Let's Dance de Bowie.


Hey baby won't you take a chance?
Say that you'll let me have this dance?
Well let's dance, let's dance
We'll do the twist, the stomp, the mashed potatoes too
Any old dance that you want to do
Let's dance, let's dance.

Hey baby if you're all alone,
baby you'll let me walk you home.
Let's dance, let's dance.
We'll do the twist, the stomp, the mashed potatoes too
Any old dance that you want to do
Let's dance, let's dance.

Let's dance
Put on your red shoes and dance the blues
Let's dance
To the song they're playin' on the radio

Let's sway
While colour lights up your face
Let's sway
Sway through the crowd to an empty space

If you say run
I'll run to you
And if you say hide
We'll hide

Because my love for you
Would break my heart in two
If you should fall into my arms
And tremble like a flower

Let's dance
Let's dance
For fear your grace should fall
Let's dance
For fear tonight is all

Let's sway
You could look into my eyes
Let's sway
Under the moonlight, this serious moonlight

And if you say run
I'll run with you
And if you say hide
We'll hide

Because my love for you
Would break my heart in two
If you should fall into my arms
And tremble like a flower

Let's dance
Put on your red shoes and dance the blues
Let's sway
Under the moonlight, this serious moonlight

Let's sway
Let's sway
Let's dance
 

