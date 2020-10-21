Simply the Best

Foto: www.tinaturnerofficial.com

I call you when I need youWhen my heart's on fireYou come to me, come to meWild and wiredYou come to me,Give me everything I needGive me a lifetime of promisesAnd a world of dreamsSpeak the language of loveLike you know what it meansIt can't be wrongTake my heart and make it strong, babyYou're simply the bestBetter than all the restBetter than anyoneAnyone I've ever metI'm stuck on your heartI hang on every word you sayTear us apartBaby, I would rather be deadIn your heart I see the startOf every night and every dayIn your eyes I get lostI get washed awayJust as long as I'm here in your armsI could be in no better placeYou're simply the bestBetter than all the restBetter than anyoneAnyone I've ever metI'm stuck on your heartI hang on every word you sayTear us apart,Baby, I would rather be deadEach time you leave me I start losing controlYou're walking away with my heart and my soulI can feel you even when I'm alone,Oh, baby, don't let go!You're the bestBetter than all the restBetter than anyoneAnyone I've ever metI'm stuck on your heartI hang on every word you sayTear us apart,Baby, I would rather be deadYou're simply the bestBetter than all the restBetter than anyoneAnyone I've ever metI'm stuck on your heartI hang on every word you sayTear us apart,Baby, I would rather be deadYou're the best