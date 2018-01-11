Foto: Facebook: Leonard Cohen

The birds they sangAt the break of dayStart againI heard them sayDon't dwell on whatHas passed awayOr what is yet to be.Ah the wars they willBe fought againThe holy doveShe will be caught againBought and soldAnd bought againThe dove is never free.Ring the bells that still can ringForget your perfect offeringThere is a crack in everythingThat's how the light gets in.We asked for signsThe signs were sent:The birth betrayedThe marriage spentYeah the widowhoodOf every governmentSigns for all to see.I can't run no moreWith that lawless crowdWhile the killers in high placesSay their prayers out loud.But they've summoned,They've summoned upA thundercloudAnd they're going to hear from me.Ring the bells that still can ringForget your perfect offeringThere is a crack in everythingThat's how the light gets in.You can add up the partsBut you won't have the sumYou can strike up the march,There is no drumEvery heart, every heartTo love will comeBut like a refugee.Ring the bells that still can ringForget your perfect offeringThere is a crack, a crack in everythingThat's how the light gets in.Ring the bells that still can ringForget your perfect offeringThere is a crack, a crack in everythingThat's how the light gets in.That's how the light gets in.That's how the light gets in.