El piano

Everybody’s Talkin’

People stopping, staring/ I can't see their faces/ Only the shadows of their eyes

Fred Neil
Harry Nilsson va néixer a Brooklyn el 15 de juny del 1941 i va morir a Agoura Hills el 15 de gener del 1994. Recordem el cantant estatunidenc guanyador de dos premis Grammy, conegut en bona part per la interpretació de Without You, escoltant com va versionar Everybody’s Talkin, de Fred Neil.


Everybody’s talking at me
I don’t hear a word they’re saying
Only the echoes of my mind
 
People stopping, staring
I can’t see their faces
Only the shadows of their eyes
 
I’m going where the sun keeps shining
Through the pouring rain
Going where the weather suits my clothes
 
Banking off of the northeast winds
Sailing on a summer breeze
And skipping over the ocean like a stone
 
I’m going where the sun keeps shining
Through the pouring rain
Going where the weather suits my clothes
 
Banking off of the northeast winds
Sailing on a summer breeze
And skipping over the ocean like a stone
 
Everybody’s talking at me
Can’t hear a word they’re saying
Only the echoes of my mind
 
I won’t let you leave my love behind
No, I won’t let you leave
I won’t let you leave my love behind
 

Foto: www.harrynilsson.com

    RaquelTP Juny 17, 2019 11:38 am
    Aquesta melodia sempre m'ha carregat d'endorfines.Té màgia!!
