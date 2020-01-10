Música

Everybody's Talkin'

People stopping, staring/ I can't see their faces/ Only the shadows of their eyes

| 10/01/2020 a les 16:54h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Harry Nilsson, cançó, Everybody's Talkin', música
Harry Nilsson va néixer a Brooklyn el 15 de juny del 1941 i va morir a Agoura Hills el 15 de gener del 1994. Recordem el cantant estatunidenc guanyador de dos premis Grammy, conegut en bona part per la interpretació de Without You, escoltant com va versionar Everybody's Talkin, de Freud Neil.


Everybody's talking at me
I don't hear a word they're saying
Only the echoes of my mind
 
People stopping, staring
I can't see their faces
Only the shadows of their eyes
 
I'm going where the sun keeps shining
Through the pouring rain
Going where the weather suits my clothes
 
Banking off of the northeast winds
Sailing on a summer breeze
And skipping over the ocean like a stone
 
I'm going where the sun keeps shining
Through the pouring rain
Going where the weather suits my clothes
 
Banking off of the northeast winds
Sailing on a summer breeze
And skipping over the ocean like a stone
 
Everybody's talking at me
Can't hear a word they're saying
Only the echoes of my mind
 
I won't let you leave my love behind
No, I won't let you leave
I won't let you leave my love behind
 

Foto: www.harrynilsson.com

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Dissenyar mons reals

Dos centres cívics proposen tallers inspirats en el dissenyador Victor Papanek
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ciència i màgia per Nadal

El CosmoCaixa programa activitats especials per fer en família
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com menja un caníbal

La companyia La Virgueria porta el seu espectacle a l'Arnau Itinerant
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pare i filla

Marçal Forés
L'anunci dels Gaudí parla del poder del cinema i de l'empoderament femení
Imatge il·lustrativa

Per què la gent incompetent es pensa que és boníssima?

David Dunning | 1 comentari
L'educador David Dunning diu que «sovint sobrevalorem les nostres habilitats»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pensem com parlem?

Lera Boroditsky | 1 comentari
Lera Boroditsky diu que «es perd prop d'un idioma a la setmana»
Imatge il·lustrativa

La felicitat es fa

Zygmunt Bauman | 1 comentari
Les botigues són farmàcies que ofereixen remeis contra els problemes de la vida
Més entrades...