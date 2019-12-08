El Leonard Cohen de Joan Manuel Serrat

Susanna

Banda sonora d'un temps, d'un país és el nom del concert que Joan Manuel Serrat va fer el 23 d'abril de 1996 al Palau Sant Jordi, i també del disc amb què va homenatjar músics de la Nova Cançó i d'arreu del món. Entre ells hi havia la cançó Suzanne, de Leonard Cohen, adaptada en català per Josep Maria Andreu.Susanna té una casa enllà de la ribera.Us hi porta a sentir l'aigua i les barques, al capvespre.I la nit amb ella és vostra.És mig boja i això us tempta.I ella us dona te i taronges d'unes terres estrangeres.I tot just aneu a dir-li que no us queda amor per a ella,de seguida us capta l'ona.Mira el riu i deixa entendre que ella té un amor per sempre.I voleu fer el camí amb ellai sabeu que ella el fa a cegues.I sabeu que ella es confia,que el seu cos es dona al vostre per no res.I Jesús, mariner un dia, quan descalç travessà l'aigua,va passar un temps fent de guaita i va veure que el buscavende tants homes uns pocs homes: sols aquells que s'ofegaven.I va dir: "Des d'ara,els homes mariners seran i amb barques aniran."Però va ofegar-se, ell també, en un capvespre.Solitari com un home,deixà anar sobre nosaltres el seu clam.I el camí que ell fa feu vostrei voleu seguir-lo a cegues.Confieu potser per sempre,l'esperit seu mou el vostre com un cos.I llavors Susanna us porta fins al riu amb la mà estesa.Al vestit hi duu les roses i els parracs de les trinxeres,mentre el sol inunda el fàstic dels monuments de la terra.I us ensenya a veure coses que no hauríeu sabut veure,entremig d'escombraries i entremig de flors enceses,com hi ha herois entre les algues, com hi ha infants que amor no tenen.I Susanna el mirall desa.I voleu fer el camí amb ellai sabeu que ella el fa a cegues.Confieu potser per sempre.L'esperit seu ella ajusta al vostre cos.Suzanne takes you downTo her place near the riverYou can hear the boats go byYou can spend the night beside herAnd you know that she's half crazyBut that's why you want to be thereAnd she feeds you tea and orangesThat come all the way from ChinaAnd just when you mean to tell herThat you have no love to give herThen she gets you on her wavelengthAnd she lets the river answerThat you've always been her loverAnd you want to travel with herAnd you want to travel blindAnd you know that she will find youFor you've touched her perfect body with your mindAnd Jesus was a sailorWhen he walked upon the waterAnd he spent a long time watchingFrom his lonely wooden towerAnd when he knew for certainOnly drowning men could see himHe said "All men will be sailors thenUntil the sea shall free them"But he himself was brokenLong before the sky would openForsaken, almost humanHe sank beneath your wisdom like a stoneAnd you want to travel with himAnd you want to travel blindAnd you think maybe you'll trust himFor he's touched your perfect body with his mindNow Suzanne takes your handAnd she leads you to the riverShe is wearing rags and feathersFrom Salvation Army countersAnd the sun pours down like honeyOn our lady of the harbourAnd she shows you where to lookAmong the garbage and the flowersThere are heroes in the seaweedThere are children in the morningThey are leaning out for loveAnd they will lean that way foreverWhile Suzanne holds the mirrorAnd you want to travel with herAnd you want to travel blindAnd you know that she'll find youFor she's touched your perfect body with her mind