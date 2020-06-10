Jellyfish Rebirth

This is me now
All time I’m crashing
This is me now
All time I’m crashing
One last time
I’m gonna taste this feeling
I’m gonna do like I’m somebody else
I’m gonna say the words
One last time
I’m gonna taste this feeling
I’m gonna do like I’m somebody else
I’m gonna say the words I wanted to say
This is me now
All time I’m crashing
This is me now
All time I’m crashing
This is me now
All time I’m crashing
One last time
I’m gonna taste this feeling
I’m gonna do like I’m somebody else
I’m gonna say the words I wanted to say
One last time
Before we change the world
How we know it now
Before I
I go
This is me
This is me
This is me
This is me
This is me now
All time I’m
Crashing
All time I’m
Crashing
All time I’m
Crashing
All time I’m
Crashing
All time I’m
Crashing
All time
This is me
This is me
This is me
This is me now