Jellyfish Rebirth

One last time/ I’m gonna taste this feeling

| 18/06/2020 a les 16:14h
Paula Valls i Jolly Damper, l’alter ego del productor penedesenc Joan Solana, presenten nou single, Jellyfish Rebirth, “una cançó trista, amb una lletra feta de rutines monòtones i fosques, en què algú marxa a un lloc desconegut per ser un altre”. Aquest tema s'ha estrenat un mes i mig després que, en ple confinament, ells dos versionessin el Life on Mars? de Bowie.


This is me now
All time I’m crashing
This is me now
All time I’m crashing
 
One last time
I’m gonna taste this feeling
I’m gonna do like I’m somebody else
I’m gonna say the words 
 
One last time
I’m gonna taste this feeling
I’m gonna do like I’m somebody else
I’m gonna say the words I wanted to say
 
This is me now
All time I’m crashing
This is me now
All time I’m crashing
This is me now
All time I’m crashing
 
One last time
I’m gonna taste this feeling
I’m gonna do like I’m somebody else
I’m gonna say the words I wanted to say
One last time
Before we change the world
How we know it now
Before I
I go

This is me 
This is me 
This is me 
This is me 
This is me now
 
All time I’m 
Crashing
All time I’m 
Crashing

All time I’m 
Crashing
All time I’m 
Crashing
All time I’m 
Crashing
All time

This is me 
This is me 
This is me
This is me now
 

