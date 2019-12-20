VOSC

Temps d'estiu

Així que calla, criatura/ no ploris més

| 11/07/2020 a les 00:01h
Especial: VOSC
Arxivat a: El piano, George Gershwin & Jesús Lana, VOSC, Temps d'estiu
Ella Fitzgerald va néixer a Newport News (EUA) el 25 d'abril de 1917 i va morir a Beverly Hills el 15 de juny de 1996. Recordem la cantant nord-americana de jazz escoltant com interpreta a Alemanya el 1968 amb el Tee Carson Trio Summertime, la cançó de bressol de Porgy and Bess, de George Gershwin.


Temps d'estiu 

Temps d’estiu,
i la vida és tan fàcil.
Els peixos salten
i el cotó ja és ben alt.

Ton pare és ric
i la mama és bonica.
Així que calla, criatura,
no ploris més.

Un matí d’aquests
et llevaràs cantant.
Estendràs les ales
i emprendràs el vol.

Però fins que arribi aquell matí
res no et farà mal,
amb el papa i la mama al teu costat.
 

Foto: Facebook Ella Fitzgerald


Versió original

Summertime
 
Summertime,
And the livin' is easy
Fish are jumpin'
And the cotton is high

Your daddy's rich
And your mamma's good lookin'
So hush little baby
Don't you cry

One of these mornings
You're going to rise up singing
Then you'll spread your wings
And you'll take to the sky

But till that morning
There's a'nothing can harm you
With daddy and mamma standing by.

(George Gershwin, 1934)

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'assaig per pensar el món té premi

La UVic-UCC i Eumo Editorial convoquen un certamen en homenatge a Ricard Torrents
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un vespre amb Ferran Palau

Torna el cicle de concerts d'estiu de la Universitat de Barcelona
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sant Cugat a escena

La ciutat acull un cicle d'espectacles que es poden gaudir presencialment i en línia
Imatge il·lustrativa

El Documenta 2020

L'Altra Editorial i la llibreria de Josep Cots convoquen una nova edició del premi
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Però compensa

Catorze | 4 comentaris
Un anunci resumeix l'experiència i l'aventura de dur vides al món
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els petons censurats de Cinema Paradiso

Catorze | 8 comentaris
Revivim una escena clau de la pel·lícula de Giuseppe Tornatore
Imatge il·lustrativa

El que em queda de tu, àvia

ESMA | 21 comentaris
Una animació relata amb tendresa els aprenentatges que neixen dels vincles familiars
Imatge il·lustrativa

Parla amb la teva filla ara

Catorze | 2 comentaris
Un anunci contra la manipulació a què ens sotmet la indústria de la bellesa
Més entrades...