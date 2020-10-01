Premi Nobel 2020

El cavall i el genet

Es veien tan bonics amb el sol de/ tardor; mentre s’acostaven a una ciutat estranya!

La poeta i assagista nord-americana Louise Glück (Nova York, 22 d'abril del 1943) ha guanyat el premi Nobel de Literatura 2020 per la seva "veu poètica inconfusible, que amb una bellesa austera aconsegueix convertir l'existència individual en universal". En llegim el poema El cavall i el genet, que forma part del seu llibre Nit fidel i virtuosa, traduït en català per Núria Busquet i publicat per Edicions del Buc.
 


El cavall i el genet

Hi havia una vegada un cavall, i a sobre del cavall
hi havia un genet. Es veien tan bonics amb el sol de
tardor; mentre s’acostaven a una ciutat estranya!
La gent s’apinyava als carrers o cridava des de les
finestres més elevades. Dones grans s’asseien entre
els testos. Però quan buscaves un altre cavall o un
altre genet, era en va. Amic meu, va dir l’animal,
¿per què no m’abandones? Sol, aquí podries trobar
el teu lloc. Però abandonar-te, va dir l’altre, seria
com deixar enrere una part de mi, i ¿com puc fer-ho
si no sé quina part ets?


The Horse and Rider

Once there was a horse, and on the horse there
was a rider. How handsome they looked in the au-
tumn sunlight, approaching a strange city! People
thronged the streets or called from the high win-
dows. Old women sat among flowerpots. But when
you looked about for another horse or another rid-
er, you looked in vain. My friend, said the animal,
why not abandon me? Alone, you can find your way
here. But to abandon you, said the other, would be
to leave a part of myself behind, and how can I do
that when I do not know which part you are?

 
 
 Nit fidel i virtuosa


 Faithful and Virtuous Night
 © Louise Glück
 © Traducció: Núria Busquet  
 © Edicions del Buc, 2017

