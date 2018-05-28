Poesia

Una dona esplèndida

El sol quan somric./ Els pits que s'enfilen./ La gràcia i l'estil

Una dona esplèndida

Les dones boniques pregunten el secret.
No soc bufona ni puc dur vestits estrets.
Si explico el motiu
fan que no es creuen res.
Els dic:
És el que estrenyen els braços.
L’amplada dels malucs.
La llargària dels passos.
Els llavis gruixuts.
Soc una dona
en tota esplendor.
Una dona esplèndida,
aquesta soc jo.
 
Entro en un lloc
amb aire tranquil.
M’acosto a un home,
cau de genolls.
Mai saben què dir.
Com un eixam d’abelles
s’acosten a mi.
I els dic:
És el foc dels meus ulls.
La blancor de les dents.
El moviment de cintura.
L’alegria en els peus.
Soc una dona
en tota esplendor.
Una dona esplèndida,
aquesta soc jo.
 
Fins i tot els homes dubten
què veuen en mi.
Per més que ho vulguin,
no poden descriure
el misteri que tinc.
Intento mostrar-lo,
però ni tan sols així.
I els dic:
És la corba de l’esquena.
El sol quan somric.
Els pits que s’enfilen.
La gràcia i l’estil.
Soc una dona
en tota esplendor.
Una dona esplèndida,
aquesta soc jo.
 
Ara ja entens
perquè no abaixo el cap.
No crido, ni faig escarafalls.
Tampoc necessito parlar gaire alt.
Quan veus que passo,
orgullós n’hauries d’estar.
I et dic:
És el so suau dels talons.
Les ondes del cabell.
El palmell de la mà.
L’escalfor que desprèn.
Perquè soc una dona
en tota esplendor.
Una dona esplèndida,
aquesta soc jo.
 
 
Traducció d’Anna Pena Miralles



Phenomenal Woman

Pretty women wonder where my secret lies.
I’m not cute or built to suit a fashion model’s size   
But when I start to tell them,
They think I’m telling lies.
I say,
It’s in the reach of my arms,
The span of my hips,   
The stride of my step,   
The curl of my lips.   
I’m a woman
Phenomenally.
Phenomenal woman,   
That’s me.
 
I walk into a room
Just as cool as you please,   
And to a man,
The fellows stand or
Fall down on their knees.   
Then they swarm around me,
A hive of honey bees.   
I say,
It’s the fire in my eyes,   
And the flash of my teeth,   
The swing in my waist,   
And the joy in my feet.   
I’m a woman
Phenomenally.
 
Phenomenal woman,
That’s me.
 
Men themselves have wondered   
What they see in me.
They try so much
But they can’t touch
My inner mystery.
When I try to show them,   
They say they still can’t see.   
I say,
It’s in the arch of my back,   
The sun of my smile,
The ride of my breasts,
The grace of my style.
I’m a woman
Phenomenally.
Phenomenal woman,
That’s me.
 
Now you understand
Just why my head’s not bowed.   
I don’t shout or jump about
Or have to talk real loud.   
When you see me passing,
It ought to make you proud.
I say,
It’s in the click of my heels,   
The bend of my hair,   
the palm of my hand,   
The need for my care.   
’Cause I’m a woman
Phenomenally.
Phenomenal woman,
That’s me.
 

Foto: Facebook Maya Angelou

