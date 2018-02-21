Foto: amanda tipton



Traducció de Narcís Comadira





O Tell Me the Truth About Love

Wystan Hugh Auden va néixer el 21 de febrer del 1907 a York i va morir el 29 de setembre del 1973 a Viena. Recordem el poeta i dramaturg britànic –acabaria tenint la nacionalitat nord-americana–, que va guanyar un premi Pulitzer el 1948, llegint-ne un poema en la versió original (interpretat per Christine Brewer) i en la que Narcís Comadira ha adaptat en català.Algú diu que l'amor és un noiet,algú, que és un ocell,algú, que fa que el món camini dret,algú, que és molt mesell,i si ho pregunto a l'home del costat,que sembla intel·ligent,la seva dona afirma amb crueltatque ell, de fet, no hi entén.Serà potser l'amor com un pijama,o com el pernil dolç d'un restaurant tronat?El seu tufet recorda el d'una llama,o té un perfum sofisticat?Punxa, en tocar-lo, com una bardissa,o és flonjo i tou com l'edredó?O bé és dur i a les vores s'arrissa?Digue'm la veritat sobre l'amor.Als manuals d'història hi surt en certesnotes de quatre mots.És tema de conversa a les cobertesde tots els paquebots.L'he vist tractat per suïcidesen un relat intens,també guixat, de totes mides,a les guies de trens.Udola com un gos afamegat?És com fanfara que s'afua?El pot imitar bé un aficionaten un Steinway de gran cua?Quan canta en una festa, perd el fil?Només li agrada el to menor?Sap estar quiet, si un vol estar tranquil?Digue'm la veritat sobre l'amor.L'he buscat a la casa d'estiu,i allà, i és rar, no hi era.Regiro Maidenhead, a vora el riu,Brighton per primavera.No sé que ha cantat la merla,la tulipa què ha dit.Al corral no en veig ni una esberla,tampoc a sota el llit.Pot fer tota mena de xeres?Sol marejar-se al balancí?Es passa el dia a les carrereso rasca i rasca el violí?Té opinions sobre l'economia?És patriota de debò?És divertit? Té un punt de grolleria?Digue'm la veritat sobre l'amor.Vindrà d'una manera inesperada,just quan m'estic furgant el nas?O potser em sorprendrà de matinada,o a l'autobús, 'nant al gimnàs?Vindrà tal com el temps canvia?Serà brutal? Serà un senyor?Alterarà la meva fesomia?Digue'm la veritat sobre l'amor.Some say love's a little boy,And some say it's a bird,Some say it makes the world go round,And some say that's absurd,And when I asked the man next-door,Who looked as if he knew,His wife got very cross indeed,And said it wouldn't do.Does it look like a pair of pyjamas,Or the ham in a temperance hotel?Does its odour remind one of llamas,Or has it a comforting smell?Is it prickly to touch as a hedge is,Or soft as eiderdown fluff?Is it sharp or quite smooth at the edges?O tell me the truth about love.Our history books refer to itIn cryptic little notes,It's quite a common topic onThe Transatlantic boats;I've found the subject mentioned inAccounts of suicides,And even seen it scribbled onThe backs of railway guides.Does it howl like a hungry Alsatian,Or boom like a military band?Could one give a first-rate imitationOn a saw or a Steinway Grand?Is its singing at parties a riot?Does it only like Classical stuff?Will it stop when one wants to be quiet?O tell me the truth about love.I looked inside the summer-house;It wasn't even there;I tried the Thames at Maidenhead,And Brighton's bracing air.I don't know what the blackbird sang,Or what the tulip said;But it wasn't in the chicken-run,Or underneath the bed.Can it pull extraordinary faces?Is it usually sick on a swing?Does it spend all its time at the races,or fiddling with pieces of string?Has it views of its own about money?Does it think Patriotism enough?Are its stories vulgar but funny?O tell me the truth about love.When it comes, will it come without warningJust as I'm picking my nose?Will it knock on my door in the morning,Or tread in the bus on my toes?Will it come like a change in the weather?Will its greeting be courteous or rough?Will it alter my life altogether?O tell me the truth about love.