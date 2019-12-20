VOSC

Temps d'estiu

Així que calla, criatura/ no ploris més

| 15/06/2020 a les 00:31h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, George Gershwin & Jesús Lana, VOSC, Temps d'estiu
Ella Fitzgerald va néixer a Newport News (EUA) el 25 d'abril de 1917 i va morir a Beverly Hills el 15 de juny de 1996. Recordem la cantant nord-americana de jazz escoltant com interpreta a Alemanya el 1968 amb el Tee Carson Trio Summertime, la cançó de bressol de «Porgy and Bess», de George Gershwin.


Temps d'estiu 

Temps d’estiu,
i la vida és tan fàcil.
Els peixos salten
i el cotó ja és ben alt.

Ton pare és ric
i la mama és bonica.
Així que calla, criatura,
no ploris més.

Un matí d’aquests
et llevaràs cantant.
Estendràs les ales
i emprendràs el vol.

Però fins que arribi aquell matí
res no et farà mal,
amb el papa i la mama al teu costat.
 

Foto: Facebook Ella Fitzgerald


Versió original

Summertime
 
Summertime,
And the livin' is easy
Fish are jumpin'
And the cotton is high

Your daddy's rich
And your mamma's good lookin'
So hush little baby
Don't you cry

One of these mornings
You're going to rise up singing
Then you'll spread your wings
And you'll take to the sky

But till that morning
There's a'nothing can harm you
With daddy and mamma standing by.

(George Gershwin, 1934)

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Noves visions sobre el turisme

El Museu de la Vida Rural i La Conca 5.1 impulsen un cicle de debats
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sis visions de l'emergència cultural

El Museu de la Vida Rural i La Conca 5.1 impulsen un cicle de debats
Imatge il·lustrativa

El nou premi Pessarrodona

El festival Elixir Poètic impulsa un guardó amb el suport de l'Ajuntament de Terrassa
Imatge il·lustrativa

Qui és la teva Bèstia?

Edicions Poncianes engega un concurs a través de les xarxes socials
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Les 14 pel·lícules de Manuel Cuyàs

Catorze
El periodista ha mort als 67 anys a causa de la leucèmia que patia
Imatge il·lustrativa

Cinema inèdit al Macba

Catorze
El cicle «Pantalla oberta» estrena cada dijous una obra de la col·lecció del museu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Hem d'eliminar l'art racista?

Titus Kaphar
S'ha escrit més sobre els gossos que sobre aquest personatge negre
Imatge il·lustrativa

Adeu a Rosa Maria Sardà

Catorze
Recordem l'actriu veient-la actuar a «La Rambla de les Floristes»
Més entrades...