Tornar a florir

14 il·lustracions sobre petits moments del dia a dia

| 10/12/2019 a les 21:23h
Parlar amb algú, llegir, estar acompanyada, ser tu mateixa i trobar petites complicitats són detalls quotiodians que ens poden alegrar el dia. La il·lustradora Camille Le Saulnier és una artista de Birgminham que ho dibuixa entre flors. 

1.

Il·lustradora: Camille Le Saulnier


 
2.

Il·lustradora: Camille Le Saulnier



3.

Il·lustradora: Camille Le Saulnier

 
 
4.

Il·lustradora: Camille Le Saulnier

 

5.

Il·lustradora: Camille Le Saulnier



6.

Il·lustradora: Camille Le Saulnier



7.

Il·lustradora: Camille Le Saulnier

 
 
8.

Il·lustradora: Camille Le Saulnier



9.

Il·lustradora: Camille Le Saulnier

 

10.
Il·lustradora: Camille Le Saulnier
 

11.

Il·lustradora: Camille Le Saulnier

 

12.

Il·lustradora: Camille Le Saulnier

 

13.
 

Il·lustradora: Camille Le Saulnier


14.
Il·lustradora: Camille Le Saulnier

