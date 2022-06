La plaça del Diamant en 14 llengües

Julie came to the cake-shop just to tell me they would be raffling coffeepots before they got to the lucky posy; she’d seen them and they were lovely, an orange split in two, showing its pips, painted on a white background. I didn’t feel like going to the dance or even going out, after I’d spent the whole day selling cakes and my fingertips ached from tying all those gilded raffia knots and handles. And because I knew Julie could manage on as little as three hours’ sleep and didn’t mind whether she slept or not. But she insisted I went all the same, and that was me all over, it upset me when I was asked to do something and had to say no. I went in white from head to toe: starched dress and petticoat, shoes like splashes of milk, white paste earrings, three matching bangles and a white handbag Julie said was oilskin, with a clasp like a golden seashell.