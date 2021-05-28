Què va aprendre Maya Angelou

La poeta, escriptora i activista Maya Angelou va néixer el 4 d’abril de 1929 a Saint Louis (Missouri) i va morir el 28 de maig de 2014 a Winston-Salem (Carolina del Nord). En aquest vídeo, gravat el 2011, resumeix les lliçons que li havia ensenyat la vida.







Si penso en la meva vida com una classe que se m’ha impartit i en les lliçons que he après realment, he après algunes coses. En primer lloc, soc conscient que soc un fill de Déu. És increïble pensar que el mateix que va fer les puces i les muntanyes i els rius i les estrelles, em va fer a mi. Saber que hi ha alguna cosa més gran que jo em fa ser humil.



I he de saber que els bruts, els fanàtics i els agressors són tots fills de Déu, ho sàpiguen o no, i se suposa que he de tractar-los en conseqüència. És dur i no sempre me’n surto.



M’agradaria que tothom pensés en una sentència de Terenci. Aquesta: “Soc un ésser humà. Res del que és humà em pot ser aliè”. Si en pots interioritzar almenys una part, d’aquesta màxima, mai seràs capaç de dir davant d’un acte criminal “oh, jo no podria fer-ho”, per més atroç que sigui el delicte. Com que l’ha comès un ésser humà, el que has de dir és: “Tinc els mateixos components que l’home o la dona que ha fet això. M’esforçaré per fer servir les meves energies de forma constructiva i no de forma destructiva”.



Si podem fer tant en negatiu, pensem tot el que podríem fer en positiu! Si un ésser humà somia un gran somni, si s’atreveix a estimar algú, si un ésser humà s’atreveix a ser Martin King o Mahatma Gandhi o la Mare Teresa o Malcom X, si un ésser humà s’atreveix a ser més gran que la condició humana, llavors tu també pots! I d’això es tracta, d’estirar! Estirar! Estirar-se fins als límits d’un mateix!



Per tant, podem interioritzar: Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto. Soc un ésser humà. Res del que és humà em pot ser aliè.



Això és una cosa que estic aprenent.



Foto: http://mayaangelou.com/



Versió original:



If I think of my life as a class, and what I’ve really learned, I’ve learned a few things. First, I’m aware that I’m a child of God. It’s such an amazing understanding to think that the ‘It’ which made fleas and mountains and rivers and stars, made me. What I pray for is humility; to know that there’s something greater than I.



And I have to know that the brute, the bigot, and the batterer are all children of God — whether they know it or not— and I’m supposed to treat them accordingly. It’s hard, and I blow it all the time!



I’d like everybody to think of a statement by Terence. The statement is: “I am a human being. Nothing human can be alien to me.” If you can internalize at least a portion of that, you will never be able to say of a criminal act, “Oh, I couldn’t do that,” –no matter how heinous a crime. If a human being did it, you have to say, “I have all the components that are in her or in him. I intend to use my energies constructively as opposed to destructively.”



If you can do that about the negative, just think what you can do about the positive! If a human being dreams a great dream, dares to love somebody, if a human being dares to be Martin King or Mahatma Ghandi or Mother Teresa or Malcom X, if a human being dares to be bigger than the condition into which she or he was born, it means: So can you! And so, you can try to stretch! Stretch! Stretch yourself!



So, you can internalize: Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto. I am a human being. Nothing human can be alien to me.



That’s one thing I’m learning.