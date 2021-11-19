El 18 de novembre de 1993, Nirvana, grup emblemàtic del grunge, van fer un concert acústic als estudis Sony Music de Nova York per al programa MTV Unplugged. L’actuació es va publicar com a disc en directe l’1 de novembre de 1994, set mesos després que Kurt Cobain, compositor i cantant del grup, se suïcidés. Recordem el líder del grup de Seattle veient un fragment d’aquella actuació en què van interpretar la cançó All Apologies.







What else should I be

All apologies

What else could I say

Everyone is gay

What else could I write

I don’t have the right

What else should I be

All apologies



In the sun

In the sun I feel as one

In the sun

In the sun

Married

Buried



I wish I was like you

Easily amused

Find my nest of salt

Everything’s my fault

I take all the blame

Aqua seafoam shame

Sunburn, freezer burn

Choking on the ashes of her enemy



In the sun

In the sun I feel as one

In the sun

In the sun

Married

Married

Married

Buried yeah yeah yeah



All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

