

All of me, why not take all of me?

Can’t you see I’m no good without you?

Take my lips ‘cause I want to lose them.

Take my arms, I never use them.



Your goodbyes left me with eyes that cry.

How can I go on dear, without you?

You took the part that once was my heart,

so why not take all of me?



Foto: William P. Gottlieb – Viquipèdia