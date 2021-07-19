Seccions
El piano

All of me

Take my lips 'cause I wanna lose them

Seymour Simons & Gerald Marks
All of me, why not take all of me?
Can’t you see I’m no good without you?
Take my lips ‘cause I want to lose them.
Take my arms, I never use them.

Your goodbyes left me with eyes that cry.
How can I go on dear, without you?
You took the part that once was my heart,
so why not take all of me?

All of me, why not take all of me?
Can’t you see I’m no good without you?
Take my lips ‘cause I wanna lose them.
Take my arms, I never use them.

Your goodbye left me with eyes that cry.
How can I go on dear, without you?
You took the best, so why not take the rest?
Baby, take all of me.
 

Foto: William P. Gottlieb – Viquipèdia

