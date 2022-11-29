

Sunrise doesn’t last all morning

A cloudburst doesn’t last all day

Seems my love is up and has left you with no warning

It’s not always going to be this grey



All things must pass

All things must pass away



Sunset doesn’t last all evening

A mind can blow those clouds away

After all this, my love is up and must be leaving

It’s not always going to be this grey



All things must pass

All things must pass away



All things must pass

None of life’s strings can last

So, I must be on my way

And face another day



Now the darkness only stays the night-time

In the morning it will fade away

Daylight is good at arriving at the right time

It’s not always going to be this grey



All things must pass

All things must pass away



All things must pass

None of life’s strings can last

So, I must be on my way

And face another day



