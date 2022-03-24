

Some things in life are bad

They can really make you mad

Other things just make you swear and curse

When you’re chewing on life’s gristle

Don’t grumble, give a whistle

And this’ll help things turn out for the best and



Always look on the bright side of life

Always look on the light side of life



If life seems jolly rotten

There’s something you’ve forgotten

And that’s to laugh and smile and dance and sing

When you’re feeling in the dumps

Don’t be silly chumps

Just purse your lips and whistle, that’s the thing and



Always look on the bright side of life

Always look on the right side of life



For life is quite absurd

And death’s the final word

You must always face the curtain with a bow

Forget about your sin

Give the audience a grin

Enjoy it, it’s your last chance anyhow



So always look on the bright side of death

A just before you draw your terminal breath



Life’s a piece of shit

When you look at it

Life’s a laugh and death’s a joke, it’s true

You’ll see it’s all a show

Keep ‘em laughin’ as you go

Just remember that the last laugh is on you and



Always look on the bright side of life

Always look on the right side of life